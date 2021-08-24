Supporting students in the arts 082421

Supporting students in the arts: how several Laguna Beach Arts Alliance organizations foster youth programming in the visual arts

By MARRIE STONE

High school senior Soren Almeida first picked up a camera around the age of 13. His older brother loved photography, and Almeida soon shared his passion. Together they often drove from their Ladera Ranch home to chase Laguna’s sunsets.

Eventually Almeida bought his brother’s old camera and invested in a drone. In 2018, he created a two-minute film about the Korean War and was immediately accepted into Orange County School of Arts’ film and television conservatory. “I love OCSA,” Almeida says. “It’s really helped get me out of my comfort zone and expand myself in general.”

This summer, another opportunity arose for Almeida to step outside his comfort zone. He was selected as the Laguna Art-A-Fair’s 2021 Student Artist and has been exhibiting his photographs at their festival all summer. “This is a huge opportunity for me,” says Almeida. “To be here, meeting new people, and getting my work out there. I’ve been taking photos for a decent amount of time. The fact that I’m able to sell them is amazing.”

Photo by Jeff Rovner

OCSA Senior Soren Almeida is showing his photographs in Booth B4 (near the gazebo) at the Laguna Art-A-Fair through September 5

Each year – for over 15 years – the Art-A-Fair invites high school juniors and seniors (predominantly from southern California) to apply to their Student Artist Program. From the few dozen portfolios they typically receive, board members call four or five for interviews, and select one or two young artists for their summer program.

“We pick up the tab for everything,” says Art-A-Fair Foundation President Ron McWhorter. “We do all their scanning, printing, proofing, and framing. We build their booths and hang their work. Then they get a grant check [representing 100 percent of their sales’ proceeds].”

Mentors instruct students about the business of art. “We teach them how to sell, how to talk to people, and how to interact on the business side,” says McWhorter. “Most schools teach students how to draw, but they don’t tell them what to do with their art afterwards.”

Advisors also coach participants on practical skills – how to set up a booth, frame their work, and choose the pieces most likely to sell. “We show them demographics of how festivals work,” says McWhorter. “We’re open seven days a week, but products generally move on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. We stress when it’s important to be in their booth.”

Almeida was a natural fit for the program. “Soren is way ahead of his age,” says McWhorter. “He’s urban. He’s cutting edge. He’s in tune with his generation. But he loves buildings, architecture, textures, and structures. He’s really outside the box.”

When Almeida traveled to Montana last spring, McWhorter encouraged him to take some nature shots – cattle and cowboys and Montana life. “He shot 200 to 300 pieces and blasted them back to us. He’s a smart kid, very quick, and never has to be asked twice,” McWhorter says.

Almeida also came to the program with a lot of parental support which, McWhorter says, is critical. “We look for applicants whose parents back up their passion. Many parents don’t want their kids in the arts. They want them to be doctors or go to Harvard.” McWhorter laughs as he remembers one former participant who was, in fact, admitted to Harvard Medical School. His artistic background helped him visualize human anatomy. “Once he drew something, he remembered it. Both sides of his brain worked, and it helped his medical career.”

Student artists have gone on to Stanford, UCLA, and Harvard, pursuing careers both in and out of the arts. “One wild surfer boy was shooting 50 to 55 weddings a year before COVID,” says McWhorter.

For Almeida, this summer has been an overwhelming success. An aerial sunset shot of In & Out Burger – taken as a plane descended into LAX – sold several times in a single day. “I’ve gotten to understand what people are looking for,” Almeida says. “There’s a broad range of different photography here. Seeing what draws people’s attention is interesting. I took all these photos, so I like watching what pulls them in.”

Almeida reports each sale to program administrators, who replace the pieces on his wall. “He’s selling like crazy,” says McWhorter, who’s responsible for framing and replacing each empty space on Almeida’s wall. McWhorter estimates over 40 canvas prints have sold. “And that doesn’t count all the postcards and ceramic tiles. What can I say? The guy is just frickin’ good.”

The most difficult part of photography, Almeida says, is finding the unique shot that hasn’t been taken before. “Instagram and social media make every place so known,” he says. “There’s usually a photo already taken of every spot. My goal is to take photos that have never been taken. That’s a challenge.”

Almeida says he’s also learned how to talk to new people, which is a skill often lacking in a generation who grew up on screens. “That’s a big, important thing that gets overlooked,” he says. “Just my overall appearance, my smile. All that stuff really helps to sell the work.”

As a rising senior, Almeida’s future is still undecided. He sees himself at the University of Washington or New York University, studying journalism or film, but he can’t yet say. One certainty is his intent to travel. Though he’s already been through Russia and Finland (he speaks conversational Finnish), he aims to visit at least 100 more countries. Working for National Geographic would be a dream. “You know what they say,” he says. “Travel is the best form of education.” No doubt his camera will come along.

The Laguna Art-A-Fair Foundation is supported by proceeds from their local giftshop, as well as funding by Bank of America. “We also received some grant money from the State of California this year,” says McWhorter. “That helped.”

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Almeida’s work captures the colors and textures of Southern California, from landscapes to urban skylines

While the Art-A-Fair’s Student Artist Program is unique in plucking out a single student (or two) and transforming the trajectory of their lives, many of Laguna’s arts organizations have a wide variety of programming for youth. Here are a few of those behind-the-scenes outreach efforts many of us local adults never know are happening.

LPAPA incorporates California history into the arts for local students

Fourth grade students around the State study California’s storied history as part of their public curriculum. But few students have the chance to immerse themselves in California art and the rich plein air tradition that grew out of our coastal landscape.

Courtesy of LPAPA

LPAPA Signature Member Michael Obermeyer instructs local students on the techniques of plein air painting at Laguna’s Heisler Park

The Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) provides both Laguna’s public and private school students the opportunity to study plein air painting with local masters of the form. The Younger Generation Plein Air Project reaches an average of 500 students each year (300 in Laguna Beach alone, and as many as 700 in years past). Each fall, a LPAPA Signature Artist visits classrooms at El Morro Elementary, Top of the World Elementary, and the Anneliese Schools (as well as many schools outside Laguna Beach) to talk about plein air paintings and the history behind the art.

Students then attend a field trip to the UCI Institute and Museum of California Art to tour an exhibition of both historical and contemporary examples of California Impressionism. A LPAPA Signature Artist visits their classrooms to demonstrate the process used by professional painters to produce their plein air paintings. Students learn composition, paint color and mixing, and brush techniques.

Finally, a handful of budding artists from each school are given the chance to spend a day outdoors, painting with the masters. Applying the knowledge they’ve learned, these young acrylic artists produce canvases that hang in LPAPA’s gallery for the public to purchase. Proceeds from all sales are returned to their schools.

Courtesy of LPAPA

LPAPA Artist Member Erich Neubert leads a plein air painting session at Laguna’s Heisler Park

“The whole process is wonderful,” says Celeste Gilles, LPAPA’s vice president. “Getting to see a mentor artist paint the scene, following along, and then doing it themselves.” Measurable growth happens within minutes. Gilles enjoys watching younger artists reimagine their paintings to include ocean favorites. “They’ll decide they want a dolphin jumping out of the ocean and paint a huge dolphin in the middle of their scene,” she says. “It’s so fun.”

Jeff Sewell, director of education and a LPAPA Signature Artist, has six children of his own. “Fourth grade has always been a great age for me,” he says. “I get the students out of their seats and looking at paintings. I teach them about impressionism – how the paintings are abstract and blurry up close, and how they change into something more photo-realistic when students move away.”

The chance to see their work hanging in a gallery is transformative for many of the students. Gilles smiles and says, “Explaining to them why they don’t receive any money for their sales is another matter.”

Laguna Art Museum’s LAM + LAB

In partnership with the Laguna Beach Unified Schools, the Laguna Art Museum (LAM) offers kindergarten, 1st, 2nd, 4th, and 5th grade students the chance to learn about California’s rich art history through the lens of the Museum’s current exhibitions. While these classes moved to a virtual setting last year, LAM hopes to reenter physical classrooms this fall.

“Typically, our docents teach a bit of art history in the classrooms based on whatever exhibitions we currently have on view,” says Education Associate Kristen Anthony. Because the Museum exclusively showcases California art and artists, the lessons are relevant to California culture. “Students then come to the Museum for a field trip. Artmaking happens either at the Museum or in the classrooms in response to the exhibitions they’ve seen.”

During the pandemic, LAM wanted to ensure students of all ages could still participate in creating art inspired by the Museum. As a result, LAM launched their “Art at Home” program. Twenty-five “Art at Home” projects are posted on LAM’s website for artists of every age. “They’re geared toward materials we know most people already have at home,” says Anthony. “Nothing too novel or hard.”

Wayne Thiebaud’s Clowns exhibit inspired several of the most recent activities, from flipbooks to clown faces. Young artists were also challenged to create pointillist poppies, calm collages, shallow shades, and ephemeral art. They were then encouraged to post their creations on Instagram to share with the larger world. “This is one of those ideas, born out of the pandemic, that’s hopefully going to stick,” says Anthony.

Perhaps one of the more impactful programs, however, is LAM’s partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Ana. “Once again, we focus on art history and artmaking lessons in response to an artist or exhibition currently on view at the Museum,” says Anthony. “But serving traditionally underserved communities is wonderful. It’s extremely important to those families, and we get a lot of positive feedback from them.”

For a community that struggled exponentially more during the pandemic, opportunities to bond were essential. LAM gave families an organic reason to come together and create something special.

Courtesy of Laguna Art Museum

An example of work created from LAM Lab’s Boys & Girls Club outreach program in Santa Ana

“The program is relaxing and fun,” said one participant. “The history of art is interesting, and I love watching my family create art together,” said another. “While things are a little different due to the pandemic, I really appreciate how Laguna Art Museum is still so supportive and open-minded about how we were going to keep this going,” shared a family member. “As an Auntie who loves to bond with my babies and create art together, thank you so much.”

“Not only did this create a great opportunity for art education and artmaking,” says Anthony, “but it helped make space for family time. Many students in that program are in upper grades. It’s an age where they start feeling too cool for their parents. We called it ‘Family Art Night.’ It gave them opportunities to spend time together during the pandemic, and it was a positive time to share together.”

LOCA’s enduring community outreach

“Arts education” is literally in LOCA’s name. The nonprofit coalition of arts educators, professional artists, and advocates interested in the arts have been instructing people of all ages for over 25 years. Their programs serve our public schools, our local library, and both branches of Laguna’s Boys & Girls Club. And that’s just the youth. They serve our adult communities, as well.

Courtesy of LOCA Arts Education

LOCA arts teacher Lisa Rainey showing works produced in her tidepool workshop

While the pandemic impacted much of their in-person programming, LOCA was undeterred. They hired a professional videographer and filmed all their art lessons so students could access instruction online.

In partnership with the Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC), LOCA leads tours of the PMMC facility and educates students about sea lion and seal rehabilitation work. Following the tour, LOCA instructors conduct an ocean-themed art lesson on site. Held on select Saturday mornings, the workshops are perfect for families with children ages 9 and above. Each session offers different instructors and new mediums of art to explore.

LOCA also partners with the Boys & Girls Club, Laguna Beach High School, and the local library (in connection with their story time events) to teach age-appropriate art lessons.

Courtesy of LOCA Arts Education

A LOCA student works on her creation

Professional artist Olivia Batchelder joined Laguna Beach High School’s Fine Arts Department for an intensive study on painting. “They created their own big, beautiful five-foot-long banner,” says Sherry Bullard, honorary board member and program coordinator for LOCA. “Then we celebrated with a reception for students and their families.”

“We’ve also done ceramics installations at both elementary school campuses,” says Bullard. “We have professional ceramics artists work with students to create their own pieces and then install them on campus.”

LOCA instructors are all professional and highly skilled artists. But they’re also excellent educators. “Being a good teacher is key,” says Bullard. “That makes all the difference in motivating a child.”

These are just a few of the many ways Laguna’s art organizations support our youth. There are several other scholarship offerings, outreach programs, and workshops offered for local students. One needs only to go looking.

“Every child is an artist,” said Pablo Picasso. “The problem is how to remain an artist once we grow up.”