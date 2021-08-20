Dupuis shares updates on her first 65 days 082021

Dupuis shares updates on her first 65 days in new city manager role

By SARA HALL

Continuing her rounds meeting with various advisory committees and commissions, resident organizations, and other stakeholder groups, Laguna Beach City Manager Shohreh Dupuis offered some new updates to a crowd of local business owners this week.

About 30 people attended the Laguna Beach Business Club breakfast meeting on Thursday (Aug 19) at [seven-degrees] to hear the latest from the city’s new top administrator for the city.

Following a nationwide search, three resident listening sessions, and several closed session City Council candidate interviews, Dupuis was unanimously selected for the position on April 27. She began work in her new role on June 12.

During the first 65 days in her new role, Dupuis has been focusing on getting to know the employees, residents, local groups, and businesses.

“My priority in the first 65 days was really do a lot of listening and less talking,” she said.

She’s spoke with the boards for both Village Laguna and Laguna Forward (formerly Liberate Laguna), and Laguna Residents First.

“I’m meeting with all the different groups with different priorities and different views on our community,” Dupuis said. “I really want to listen to the voices of all the different groups in our community.”

Dupuis has met with all various city commissions, committees, and boards, attending a number of their meetings, and the LB Unified School District superintendent.

“I want to support them and the work that they do,” she said.

She’s also participated in a few ride-alongs with local LBPD and worked in the emergency dispatch center.

To ensure they are connected with the regional policymakers and groups, she’s also met with Laguna Beach Water District, South Coast Water District, Orange County Transportation Authority, and county officials.

“(My goal was) just really getting to know everyone in the community, and our employees,” Dupuis said. “Seeing from their perspective what is needed to make this a better place to live and work.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Sara Hall

City Manager Shohreh Dupuis speaks during the LBBC meeting on Thursday

Since she took over as the city’s lead staffer, Dupuis has also been working on making herself accessible and open to her fellow city hall employees.

A goal of hers is to work with the city employees to make sure Laguna Beach is a great place to work, Dupuis said.

So far, she’s hosted a breakfast meeting and couple of group Zoom calls with all of the employees, so they can get to know her and vice versa. She also has an open-door policy for all employees.

They also held a Fourth of July BBQ lunch celebration for employees who had to work on the holiday and an employee is highlighted every week in the newsletter.

“I’m really trying to show employees I want to connect with them, I want to invest in them. I want to make sure they have all the resources they need to do their job,” Dupuis said. “I also want to make sure they are being recognized for the work they do.”

Another goal for the year is to complete a set of surveys, something several residents asked for during the candidate search process.

“I want to make sure through the surveys that all the voices in the community are heard,” Dupuis said. “To really understand from our employees, residents, and businesses that what is it that they need from the city organization? And what are their priorities?”

To complete the task, the city hired Polco National Research Center, a company that specializes in local government surveying, Dupuis said. All responses are anonymous and will be tabulated in a report.

Surveys have already started to be distributed, first with the police department and next week all other departments. The process will be reviewed by council next month and in October surveys will head out to residents and businesses in the community. By late fall, the survey results will be presented to council and used to help shape the city’s strategic planning process.

The anonymous responses will only make the city better, she said, and understanding city employees and their priorities better will help the entire administration.

“I’m a city manager, there’s nothing I can do by myself,” Dupuis said, praising her team and staff from the various city departments.

Together, during her first 65 days, they hosted a successful Fourth of July event and held an emergency drill with all the departments, she said.

The Emergency Operations Table-Top Drill Scenario included police, fire, marine safety, and public works, Dupuis said, to ensure all departments are ready if a disaster were to hit Laguna Beach. Considering the fires across the state, she thought it was appropriate to prepare, just in case.

“I wanted to make sure our team is ready and prepared to respond if we have an emergency of that scale in our town,” said Dupuis, would become the director of emergency services if something were to happen.

As part of the Mutual Aid program, LBFD is currently part of the strike team fighting wildfires in across California.

“They are actually, right now, at the frontline of the major fires in California,” Dupuis said.

About two weeks ago, Laguna Beach Fire OES 1314 was dispatched to the Monument Fire in the Shasta Trinity National Forest in Humboldt. Three local firefighters came home on Wednesday (Aug. 18) and three more were then dispatched to head up north, she said.

The Monument Fire, just west of Weaverville, about 200 miles north of Sacramento, has burned 135,714 acres and is 10 percent contained as of Thursday afternoon.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Sara Hall

City Manager Shohreh Dupuis chats with business owners after the LBBC meeting on Thursday

During the Q&A portion of the meeting, audience members asked Dupuis about the Mutual Aid program, the city’s unfunded pension, and paid parking options, but the majority of the discussion revolved around Coast Highway and how the city can have more control over it.

Answering a question about the city’s vision for Coast Highway throughout the town, Dupuis explained that Caltrans owns, operates, and maintains the highway.

Although, some cities have actually purchased sections of the highway back from the state, she said.

“Once you do that you have a lot of flexibility on what you can do to enhance the road,” Dupuis said.

Currently, the city is working with Caltrans as the state department invests about $45 million over the next three years, she said, adding sidewalks, street lights, and landscaping along Coast Highway. It will improve both the safety and aesthetics of the highway. The road will also be resurfaced after the sidewalk project is done, she added.

It’s a large project, starting around Bluebird Canyon Drive all the way to 5th Avenue in South Laguna, Dupuis explained.

“So unfortunately, you’re going to feel a lot of construction impacts over the next three years,” Dupuis said. “But once they’re done, Coast Highway should look a lot more beautiful and enhanced.”

Once Caltrans is finished with the project, the council could evaluate whether or not they want to consider taking over control of the highway, Dupuis said.

In answering a question about a multi-city vehicle noise enforcement program, Dupuis said the city can’t lower the speed limit on Coast Highway since it’s under Caltrans control.

“Caltrans has way too many rules and regulations,” Dupuis said.

But if Laguna Beach owned the street, the city would have full jurisdiction to make Coast Highway “whatever speed we want,” Dupuis said.

“That would really calm the traffic in town,” she said. “Imagine if you just had a meandering Coast Highway at 25 miles per hour going through town, right? It would be a completely different feel and look than a highway going through town.”

Some residents who need to use Coast Highway to get to work quickly may not like the idea, she added, but there is a lot of through traffic that speed through the city on the highway.

If it were to happen, Dupuis explained a hypothetical situation, during the relinquishment process with Caltrans, the city would negotiate a one-time payment, usually about $1 million per mile. Once Laguna Beach takes it over, all those accidents and lawsuits become the city’s responsibility, she explained, and whatever negotiated amount the city received from Caltrans may not last that long.

“They give you that money and you never see them again,” Dupuis said. “Then that road becomes the city’s responsibility to maintain, operate, and also take all the risk and liability with it.”

So, the council has to be very thoughtful if this is a risk they want to take and if the city has the money to be responsible for all of that in perpetuity, Dupuis concluded.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Sara Hall

City Manager Shohreh Dupuis speaks to the crowd at the meeting

There was also some discussion during the forum about the city’s recent single-use plastics ban.

“We’ve been noticing [the ban] in town,” LBBC President Gail Landau said during her opening remarks, “and will continue to notice it as the program gets phased in. Save us, save the beaches, and save this environment.”

The council recently adopted a Plastic Free Laguna Beach ordinance and, as of July 15, the city has prohibited the use of any single-use plastic at any beaches, parks, and trails, Dupuis noted. It also prohibits restaurants from distributing single-use plastic disposable food service ware items.

“That should really help with the amount of trash that’s left behind by our visitors,” she said.

For the next six to 12 months, authorities won’t be writing tickets for violating the ban, Dupuis confirmed. They are first focusing on education and a strong social media campaign.

“Really selling our town as a plastic free town,” she said. “So people know, even visitors, when they come to our beaches that they need to bring their reusable Tupperware with them, if they’re bringing their food, instead of bringing trash and leaving it at our beaches.”

She also mentioned the Neighborhood & Environmental Protection Plan as another helpful program.

“Basically, it’s investing on how we can reduce the impact of visitors,” Dupuis said.

Some of the funding was used for trash picker crews, she noted. On weekends, a contractor literally picks up trash in the neighborhoods. More trash cans were added around town and are emptied more often during summer.

She’s heard a lot of positive feedback for the pilot program and, anecdotally, she’s noticed less trash on the street as well.

On Thursday, Dupuis also spoke about new city hall requirements due to the resurgence of COVID-19, the city’s efforts to help small businesses during the pandemic, plans for the promenade and parklets, the Downtown Specific Plan, recently adopted streamlining processes, the single-use plastic ban, and more.