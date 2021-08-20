NewLeftHeader

few clouds

71.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 67  |  August 20, 2021

Village Laguna will hold its General Meeting 082021

Village Laguna will hold its General Meeting on Monday at 7 p.m. via Zoom

Village Laguna will hold a General Meeting on Monday, Aug 23 at 7 p.m. via Zoom to cover two important topics to the group: our Laguna Beach Fire Department’s response to the state’s defensible-space criteria, and the Laguna Residents First Initiative. 

In response to the recent upsurge of wildfires, the state legislature has just put teeth in its notion of “defensible space” (on the books since 2006) for homes in the Very High Fire Hazard Severity zone – most of Laguna Beach – by linking it to the sale of property. Since July 1, certification that the landscaping meets the state’s defensible space criteria, or the local equivalent, is required whenever a property changes hands. 

“The state’s regulations specify, among other things, numbers of trees and the distances among them, and because they were written for the wildland/urban interface (envisioning lots with 100 feet on all sides of the structure, for example), they can be expected to be devastating for our established suburban landscapes,” Village Laguna President Anne Caenn states. “The law permits cities to develop their own guidelines, and the Fire Department has prepared some that it considers less onerous than the State’s, but they still include reduction to 30 percent cover for shrubs and a reduction of 30 percent for tree canopies.”

Meg Monahan, former City Clerk and longtime member of the Laguna Beach Design Review Board, will give a presentation about the proposal, which is scheduled to come before the City Council on September 21. 

David Raber, a co-founder of Laguna Residents First, has served as the vice-chair of the City’s Historic Preservation Task Force and has been actively involved in many civic projects. At the Village Laguna General Meeting, he will discuss the Laguna Residents First initiative, for which signature gathering is about to begin, that would require a vote of the people for approval of a major development project (defined in terms of square footage, height, or car trips) within 750 feet of the Coast Highway or Laguna Canyon Road.

All are welcome. RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for the meeting link and/or to submit questions.

Village Laguna was founded in 1971. It is a nonprofit, mutual-benefit community organization. Fifty years ago, concerned citizens opposed the construction of high-rise buildings along the Laguna Beach coastline and later helped create Main Beach Park, our “Window to the Sea.” 

Village Laguna’s mission statement is to preserve, enhance, and celebrate the unique village character and cultural heritage of Laguna Beach; to foster community spirit and address social needs; and to work toward restoring and protecting our ocean and coastal habitats.

For more information about Village Laguna, visitwww.VillageLaguna.org.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.