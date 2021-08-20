Laguna Playhouse announces its 100th season of shows – a century of theatrical artistry

Laguna Playhouse is thrilled to announce its doors will open after a too-long 18 months, so they can (finally!) celebrate their 100th year of creating exceptional theatre in one of Southern California’s most beautiful and vibrant communities.

Comments Executive Director Ellen Richard and Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham, “We cannot wait to welcome you, our subscribers, and audiences back to the Laguna Playhouse after this unprecedented intermission. It may have been delayed, but we are going to celebrate our 100th season in style with shows that are uplifting, hilarious, and life-affirming!”

The Playhouse’s 100th season begins with Denny and the Dreamers singing all your favorite 1960s songs in the smash-hit, jukebox musical Sh-Boom! Life Could Be A Dream; followed by the heart-warming musical drama, based on the hit film, The Spitfire Grill; then Ella Fitzgerald will take the stage in First Lady of Song: Alexis J. Roston Sings Ella Fitzgerald; next is a play you’ll find almost perfect as you experience the funny and heartwarming, Almost, Maine; the summer will bring the musicals you are going to dance in the aisles to, starting with the infectious songs of the Bee Gees in Saturday Night Fever; and the Playhouse will complete its season with the exhilarating Xanadu! It is a season worth the wait and a spectacular way to welcome you back to the Laguna Playhouse.

Sh-Boom! Life Could Be A Dream – October 13-31, 2021

Take a trip to Springfield and meet the Crooning Crabcakes as they prepare to enter the Big Whopper Radio contest and realize their dreams of making it to the big time! The 60s hits say it all: “Fools Fall in Love,” “Tears on my Pillow,” “Runaround Sue,” “Earth Angel,” “Stay,” “Unchained Melody,” “Lonely Teardrops,” and “The Glory of Love.” This delightful, award-winning jukebox musical, written and created by Roger Bean (The Marvelous Wonderettes), will leave you laughing, singing, and cheering – let’s hear it for the boys!

The Spitfire Grill – January 26-February 13, 2022

Run away to a small town where they “roll the streets up at night” and find yourself in a café that serves up a soul-stirring story with a strong cup of joe. This joyous musical bubbles over with toe-tapping fun and soaring, heart-felt melodies – and is proof that a new beginning is as close as your own back porch.

The music and book are by James Valcq, the lyrics and book are by Fred Alley, and it is based on the film by Lee David Zlotoff

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Artists Lounge Live

Alexis J. Roston stars in “First Lady Of Song: Alexis J. Roston Sings Ella Fitzgerald”

First Lady Of Song: Alexis J. Roston Sings Ella Fitzgerald – March 2-20, 2022

Presented by Artists Lounge Live, award-winner Alexis J. Roston salutes America’s favorite jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald. Roston is known for her mesmerizing star turn as Billie Holiday in multiple productions of Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill, earning Chicago’s Jeff Award and Black Theatre Alliance Award. In a spellbinding concert performance, Roston effortlessly emits the sultry swing and playful joy that made Ella an American treasure.

Almost, Maine – April 20-May 8, 2022

Written by John Cariani. Propelled by the mystical energy of the aurora borealis and populated with characters who are humorous, plain-spoken, thoughtful, and sincere, Almost, Maine is a series of loosely connected tales about love, each with a compelling couple at its center, each with its own touch of sorcery. Strangers become friends, friends become lovers, and lovers turn into strangers. On one cold and magical winter night, the citizens of Almost experience the life-altering power of the human heart.

Another Spectacular Show! TBA – May 25-June 12, 2022

The Playhouse is working hard to find the perfect show to fit into this special season.

Saturday Night Fever – June 29-July 17, 2022

Tony Manero doesn’t have much going for him during the weekdays. On the weekends, however, he is the king of the dance floor at the local disco where he and his friends go to dance the night away. When a big dance competition is announced, he wrangles the beautiful and talented Stephanie to be his partner. As the two train for the big night, they start to fall for each other as well. Packed with disco classics including the Bee Gees’ hits “Stayin’ Alive,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “Night Fever,” “Tragedy” and “More Than A Woman,” the musical is filled with explosive energy and sensational choreography.

The show is based on the Paramount/RSO Picture, based on a story by Nik Cohn, the screenplay is by Norman Wexler, stage adaption is by Nan Knighton, and it features songs by The Bee Gees.

Xanadu – August 3-21, 2022

Xanadu follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, Calif., in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time – the first Roller Disco. (Hey, it’s 1980!) But, when Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation.

The book is by Douglas Carter Beane; music and lyrics are by Jeff Lynne and John Farrar.

Subscriptions to the 100th Anniversary Season are now available. Seven-play season tickets range from $268-$408 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787).

The box office is open Mondays through Saturdays from 12 to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (The box office will open in September and will be open until showtime on performance days).

Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Rd.

Laguna Playhouse COVID-19 protocols: Laguna Playhouse will offer both vaccination-only and open-to-all performances this season. The first two weeks of each run will be for fully vaccinated patrons only, followed by a week of open performances for all audiences. Subscribers who would like to move to a week that better serves their needs can do so. Any additional protocol will depend, of course, on governmental regulations.

Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival returns to town October 2021

After over a year without large events, nonprofit organizations KX FM and the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce are excited to announce the return of The Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival to be held Thursday, Oct 14, 2021.

General admission and VIP tickets went on sale June 4 at www.tasteoflagunabeach.com. More than 40 local restaurants and award-winning chefs will showcase their most popular menu items, signature recipes, and specialty dishes, and live music will be performed at the Festival of Arts grounds. The event is open to both locals and visitors. It will include a silent auction and a competition between participating restaurants and chefs.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

2019 Taste of Laguna fun with The Cliff

The 2021 event will be the second time combining the Chamber’s The Taste of Laguna with the annual concert hosted by KX FM. Canceled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, the return of The Taste embraces a growing figurative and literal appetite for food, music, and community togetherness that promises not to disappoint.

KX FM broadcasts from Pacific Coast Highway on 104.7 FM and streams to audiences around the world at www.kxfmradio.org or via the KX FM app. KX FM is the home of generational alt-rock, as well as an eclectic mix of music, informative talk, and local entertainment. The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce drives economic prosperity and quality of life for the community of Laguna Beach by being the voice of business, promoting collaboration, and helping members grow their business.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

(L-R) Nancy Pooley, Dave Csira, Stacia Stabler, and Suzanne Taylor

Both nonprofit organizations boast new female leadership this year with decades of combined event production experience. Chamber President and CEO Sandy Morales previously produced The Taste of Anaheim for 10 years while working for the Anaheim Chamber. “We are excited to bring back The Taste to our community, showcasing our amazing restaurants here in Laguna Beach! Partnering with KX FM has only enhanced this annual event with live music and dancing, and we plan to show everyone a good time,” said Morales.

KX FM General Manager Alyssa Hayek is excited for the uniqueness of 2021’s event. “We have such a diverse community of restaurants here in Laguna Beach that allows The Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival to be unique each and every year. This year we decided to take a global approach to The Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival since so many of us have been unable to travel. We are able to showcase the diversity of the restaurants that are in Laguna Beach and pair them with music that compliments the cuisine. This way you can feel transported as you eat delicious food without ever leaving Laguna,” Hayek said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Wine Gallery sharing tasty treats in 2019

General admission tickets are $85 with entrance at 6 p.m. Limited VIP tickets are available for $150, which includes one-hour early entry (5 p.m.), two drink tickets, a private bar, and lounge area. Food is included in the ticket price. Drink tickets will be available for purchase inside festival grounds, with several bar locations throughout the event.

More information and tickets can be found at www.tasteoflagunabeach.com.

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming visitors with their August program of events. For more information, visit

www.crystalcovestatepark.org

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy Instagram

Join a Park Ranger for a fun introduction to the ecology of Crystal Cove State Park at their weekly Junior Ranger programs on Tuesdays, August 17, 24 and 31 at 10 a.m. This children’s nature program is a favorite in State Parks and allows visitors ages 7-12 to earn a badge. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at School-State Park stoplight, follow signs toward the campground). Come for the program, stay for the day. $15 day-use parking fee.

Summer is an exciting time to learn about our local nature. Join a park naturalist on a one-mile Family Nature Hike at Crystal Cove State Park on Wednesdays, August 18 and 25 at 9 a.m. to learn about the plants and animals living in the park. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at School-State Park stoplight, follow the signs to the Campground/Moro day use). $15 day-use fee.

Explore Crystal Cove State Park at your own pace. Head out on the Environmental Study Loop Trail or into Moro Canyon with self-guided activities on this Family Fun Morning on Fridays, August 20 and 27 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Look for animal evidence, smell local plants, and listen for bird songs while learning about the natural resources in the park. Meet a park naturalist to pick up your adventure goodies at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at School-State Park stoplight, follow signs toward the campground). $15 day-use fee.

Explore the huge variety of seaweeds on a guided Seaweeds & Sea Creatures Beach Walk and discover the countless species of marine algae – green, red and brown – which are found on the beach at Crystal Cove State Park on Saturday, August 21 at 2 p.m. Learn about the biology, ecology, and even human uses of seaweeds. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #2 near the boardwalk (PCH coastward at Newport Coast, right at kiosk to the first lot). $15 day-use fee.

Join a Park Ranger for a fun introduction to the ecology of Crystal Cove State Park at their weekly Junior Ranger programs on Tuesdays, August 24 and 31 at 10 a.m. This children’s nature program is a favorite in State Parks and allows visitors ages 7-12 to earn a badge. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at School-State Park stoplight, follow signs toward the campground). Come for the program, stay for the day. $15 day-use parking fee.

Summer is an exciting time to learn about our local nature. Join a park naturalist on a one-mile Family Nature Hike at Crystal Cove State Park on Wednesday, August 25 at 9 a.m. to learn about the plants and animals living in the park. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at School-State Park stoplight, follow the signs to the Campground/Moro day use). $15 day-use fee.

Click on photo for a larger image

Join park naturalist Alex for a fun, kid-friendly Beach Scavenger Hunt on Thursday, August 26 at 9 a.m. Search for natural treasures left behind by the ocean and learn about the coastal marine wildlife found in the park’s Marine Protected Area (MPA.) Bring water, sunscreen, and a hat. Meet at the Reef Point Parking Lot (PCH coastward at stoplight Reef Point, turn left after the entrance kiosk and meet at the first restroom building). $15 day-use fee.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Crystal Cove is a great spot to look for resident dolphins, migrating gray whales, and birds just passing by the coastline. Join a park naturalist for a Whale & Wildlife “Twalk” on Saturday, August 28 at 9 a.m. and learn some fun facts about the coastal creatures while walking the bluff trail and scanning the ocean at each overlook. Meet at Pelican Point lot #4. (PCH coastward at Newport Coast and left at the kiosk to the last lot). $15 day-use fee.

Note: For all events, activities are free (unless a cost is listed). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).

Meet Pet of the Week Raja

Raja is currently taking over Pet of the Week. She is a two-year-old spayed brindle Shepherd mix. Raja was previously abandoned and left tied to a post in town, which led to some behavior issues. Through a lot of training and love, Raja is more open to people being around her, but it is suggested that she is in a home with no small children. She is very smart and trainable. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Raja adopted as soon as possible.

Click on photo for a larger image

Raja is ready for new beginnings

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, the shelter’s return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. For information on adoption procedures, call (949) 497-3552 or go to www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.