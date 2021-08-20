NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 67  |  August 20, 2021

7th Annual Night at the Ranch 082021

7th Annual Night at the Ranch announced for September 17 

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is thrilled to announce the 7th Annual Night at the Ranch to be held on Friday, Sept 17 at The Ranch in Laguna Beach. 

The evening will begin with a cocktail hour and silent auction, then continue on the golf course with a farm-to-table dinner and an exciting live auction. The night will top off with dancing to live music presented by former professional surfer, and southern California native, Donavon Frankenreiter. 

7th Annual outside

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Outdoor fun at the 6th Annual Night at the Ranch

Event co-chairs and club alumni Leif Hanson and Steve Blue are planning a fabulous evening for all. You will not want to miss the fun at this iconic location! This outdoor event will follow all social distancing and safety guidelines to ensure a fun and safe evening.

Table sponsorships are available now at www.bgclagunabeach.org. There will be limited seating so advanced tickets are recommended. For more information, contact Michelle Fortezzo at (949) 715-7584 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

7th Annual group

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Chief Development Officer Michelle Fortezzo, Club Alumni and Event Co-Chairs Steve Blue and Leif Hanson, and Club CEO Pam Estes at the 6th Annual Night at the Ranch

For over 65 years, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has been an indispensable asset to the community. From preschool to parenting classes, the Club offers an array of services that focus on academic success, good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles, and creative expression. The Club serves youth ages 3 to 18 years of age at their two sites, Canyon Branch and Bluebird Branch, in Laguna Beach. 

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.

 

