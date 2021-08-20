NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 67  |  August 20, 2021

La Playa classes begin August 31 at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach

La Playa Center is a nonprofit adult ESL (English as a Second Language) program, offering free English classes to anyone wishing to start or improve their English skills. This year, classes will begin on Tuesday, Aug 31 at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach.

“We value education and English language acquisition as means towards success for our students as they integrate into their new communities,” noted a spokesperson for the Center. “And we value the importance of individual and cultural exchanges that demonstrate the diversity of our community, as in our renowned tamale sale on Hospitality Night. Our students represent that diversity – 2020 enrollment included students from eight different language groups.”

Teachers and students participate in a Patriots Day Parade

La Playa Center has offered classes taught by experienced volunteer teachers for the past 22 years, most recently at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach’s Canyon Branch. At this site, La Playa Center has been able to provide childcare for their students while they are in class, and they hope to resume this part of their program for students as COVID guidelines allow. In-person classes will resume at the Boys & Girls Club on August 31. Online registration for morning classes (9:30-11 a.m.) can be found at www.crossculturalcouncil.com.

In addition, La Playa has partnered with the San Juan Capistrano Community Center to offer a beginning English class to meet the needs of residents in that community. Online registration for this class can also be found at www.crossculturalcouncil.com.

For information on becoming a volunteer ESL teacher, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. The work is not difficult, but the rewards are great.

 

