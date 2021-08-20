NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 67  |  August 20, 2021

Guest Column What inspires you 082021

Guest Column

What inspires you? Let’s journey to the heart

By Dr. Vidya Reddy

Hello Spiritual Warrior, this week we are exploring what inspires you...what really ignites the fire within and gets you moving when you’re stuck? 

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques, and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my blog: https://naturally-happy.com/blog/.

Guest Column What inspires doctor

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Johnny Antezana

Dr. Vidya Reddy

If you are currently finding yourself in a rut, or if you’re feeling stuck, or if you are not really sure what the next phase of your life will bring...this is the perfect meditation to start the flow of energy to discover what inspires you. 

This meditation will be more energy based when focusing on what inspires you. We will not focus on particular areas of life like we do in my other meditations, but instead we will focus on two chakra energy centers: the solar plexus chakra and the heart chakra. 

The solar plexus chakra, also known as the manipura chakra, is the lock it down, get it done, follow through chakra within the body. It sits about seven fingers above the navel, and it is where the embers of your passion, drive, and ambition rest. The color is yellow, and the vibration is raam. We’ll be chanting that a little later in this meditation to begin to wake up the telling signs of what inspires you. 

Guest Column What inspires blue

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Pieter Baetens

Consider an energy-based meditation

Also, we will bring our attention to the heart chakra…your sweet, tender heart, also known as the anahata, which means unstruck or untainted. The heart is your passion center, this is where you decide on what you will dedicate the energy of the solar plexus. What does your heart long for? What do you want to dedicate your time and energy to? The color of the heart is green, and the vibration is haam or huum

So, what inspires you? What sparks your passion? What holds your stars apart and your universe together? This is the time to dream big! We’re not holding back…we’re not playing small…throw caution to the wind! 

This is your time…this is your now…this is your moment. Let’s dive into this week’s meditation, spark your passion, and move boldly into the direction of what inspires you. 

In the meantime, remember to check out my website (www.naturally-happy.com) to keep your ripple flowing in our community and support this content! I am so grateful that you keep showing up, keep doing your best, and I hope you know how valued you are as a member of this community.

Sending you expansive love, personal growth, and health. Be well.

Share this with everyone you know and watch the ripple of love heal your world. 

In Peace, Love and Gratitude. 

‘Til next time.

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com

 

