 Volume 13, Issue 67  |  August 20, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 082021

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

August 20, 2021

Ocean temps return to normal

Dennis 5Local ocean temps have returned to normal levels as of late at 69-72 degrees, thanks to some winds from the SSE. We picked up about a tenth of an inch of moisture from the SE, while much of Arizona, Utah, and Nevada are seeing one of their wettest summers on record, a far cry from last year’s parched conditions.

Here on Thursday morning, that big, long-period SSW swell from yesterday is on the wane and it will be pretty much gone by this weekend, so the waiting period for the Brooks Street Surf Classic will more than likely continue. Way back in the 1950s we used to have the event anytime the surf came up, no matter what day of the week, as the word got out fast and the event was on. Now we have to wait until weekends for the planets to line up and this week is a classic example of that, huge on Wednesday and small by Saturday.

Mild temps at several degrees below normal continue to run the show as they have throughout this summer with highs generally in the 72- to 76-degree range. The normal high here in Laguna for August 20 is 78, the warmest period of the year. The summer of 2021 has been one of our mildest summers in recent years with only two days when the mercury reached 80 degrees here in town, and there was only one day so far this year with a high of at least 90, and that was way back on April 1.

With only 40 games remaining in the 162-game MLB season, the Angels are still at .500 and in 4th place in their division, so once again, no playoffs in the postseason. Mike Trout is still out, and free agent Rendon is out for the season too. That figures! Might as well just rest Trout ‘cause the Angels aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. Sound familiar? 

Meanwhile, up the road the Dodgers are playoff bound once again with a record of 75-46 with so many offensive weapons it’s not even funny. They’re only two-and-a-half games behind the first place SF Giants who still own the best record in baseball. The Dodgers are six games ahead in the National League Wild Card Division, so they’re pretty much a lock for the postseason.

My infatuation with severe weather began abruptly on my fifth birthday while visiting the Grand Canyon. On August 3, I witnessed my very first intense thunderstorm. That single event set the tone for my life. I really wasn’t scared at all; in fact, I was enamored by the whole deal, so right then and there my path was set – I would be a weatherman in some capacity. I still remember that day like it was yesterday. 

As you can imagine, I’ve been right in the middle of all the action in some pretty intense situations including hurricanes, tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, and even a couple of blizzards over the years, but one particular wild and crazy event was a microburst I saw in August of 1986 in Tucson, Ariz. More on that next Tuesday. 

Stay safe and healthy and have a great weekend, ALOHA!

 

