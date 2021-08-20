NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 67  |  August 20, 2021

Supporting students in the arts 082021

Supporting students in the arts: how several Laguna Beach Arts Alliance organizations foster youth programming in the visual arts

By MARRIE STONE

High school senior Soren Almeida first picked up a camera around the age of 13. His older brother loved photography, and Almeida soon shared his passion. Together they often drove from their Ladera Ranch home to chase Laguna’s sunsets. 

Eventually Almeida bought his brother’s old camera and invested in a drone. In 2018, he created a two-minute film about the Korean War and was immediately accepted into Orange County School of Arts’ film and television conservatory. “I love OCSA,” Almeida says. “It’s really helped get me out of my comfort zone and expand myself in general.”

This summer, another opportunity arose for Almeida to step outside his comfort zone. He was selected as the Laguna Art-A-Fair’s 2021 Student Artist and has been exhibiting his photographs at their festival all summer. “This is a huge opportunity for me,” says Almeida. “To be here, meeting new people, and getting my work out there. I’ve been taking photos for a decent amount of time. The fact that I’m able to sell them is amazing.” 

Supporting students Almeida chair

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jeff Rovner

OCSA Senior Soren Almeida is showing his photographs in Booth B4 (near the gazebo) at the Laguna Art-A-Fair through September 5 

Each year – for over 15 years – the Art-A-Fair invites high school juniors and seniors (predominantly from southern California) to apply to their Student Artist Program. From the few dozen portfolios they typically receive, board members call four or five for interviews, and select one or two young artists for their summer program. 

“We pick up the tab for everything,” says Art-A-Fair Foundation President Ron McWhorter. “We do all their scanning, printing, proofing, and framing. We build their booths and hang their work. Then they get a grant check [representing 100 percent of their sales’ proceeds].” 

Mentors instruct students about the business of art. “We teach them how to sell, how to talk to people, and how to interact on the business side,” says McWhorter. “Most schools teach students how to draw, but they don’t tell them what to do with their art afterwards.”

Advisors also coach participants on practical skills – how to set up a booth, frame their work, and choose the pieces most likely to sell. “We show them demographics of how festivals work,” says McWhorter. “We’re open seven days a week, but products generally move on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. We stress when it’s important to be in their booth.”

