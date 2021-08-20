NewLeftHeader

few clouds

72.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 67  |  August 20, 2021

Inspiring the next generation 082021

Inspiring the next generation: the profound impact of the Festival of Arts’ Junior Art Exhibit 

By MARRIE STONE

“Can I tell you my story?” Hochang (Daniel) Lee emerges from the crowd of young artists who gathered at the Festival of Arts’ grounds on Sunday, Aug 15 for the annual Junior Art Awards Ceremony. A medal around his neck and certificate in hand, Lee eagerly talks about his artistic inspirations.

The rising Sunny Hills High School freshman took third place in the category of two-dimensional art for 8th graders. Jurors selected his photograph, The Greatness of Nature, from hundreds of works submitted by Orange County students and their teachers. 

The South Korean teen grew up in the concrete jungle of Beijing, only recently moving to the U.S. “I didn’t have a chance to see much nature there,” Lee says. Southern California’s natural landscape quickly captivated him. “As I came to California, I saw a lot of nature. I began taking pictures with my iPhone and editing them. Then I posted my photo and the Festival of Arts chose it for an award.”

Inspiring the JAE Lee

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jeff Rovner

“The Greatness of Nature,” a photograph taken by 8th grader Hochang (Daniel) Lee, won third place in its category

While Lee’s backstory is unique, his pride in receiving recognition for his artistic achievement is universal. The nearly 250 young artists on display in this summer’s Junior Art Gallery each have exceptional stories. The exhibit provides an opportunity to tell them.

Young artists range in age from 4 to 18. They use crayons, cameras, clay –and every implement in between – to communicate a piece of themselves and share a hint of their inner lives. What they don’t reveal is what these awards mean to them. Here are some of the hidden ways the Junior Art Exhibit impacted these young artists’ lives.

Click to read this story in our Arts section

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.