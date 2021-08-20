NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 67  |  August 20, 2021

Don Smith

Don Smith, a leader in the urban planning and development industry, passed away on August 11th, 2021. Renowned for his work in the master planning, design, and development of new towns, communities, and entertainment resorts, Don was an inspirational leader who dedicated his career to mentoring others and creating meaningful, livable, and connected places.

Born in Iowa, Don grew up in Southern California and cultivated a love for playing baseball and an even deeper passion for surfing. Don settled in Laguna Beach where he enjoyed surfing every morning. Over the next forty years, while at Irvine Company, as a partner at PBR and later EDAW, he worked to meld the art of landscape architecture with the scale of urban planning to create connected, thriving, and beautiful places across the globe. His most notable projects include the Master Plan for The Rancho Mission Viejo; several villages within the Irvine Ranch and the Irvine Ranch Reserve; the master plan for the Ford Island renovation in Pearl Harbor; master plans for the Walt Disney Company for their resort in Paris; and master plans for Universal Studios resorts in Orlando, Florida, and Asia. 

His legacy is felt not only in the vibrant places he helped to create but also with the personal connections he built with friends, colleagues, and family. Don is survived by his wife Penny Smith; children, Amanda and her husband Steve Gabbert, Owen Smith, and Aidan Smith; and grandchildren Molly and Mason Gabbert. 

Services will be held at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church in San Juan Capistrano on Saturday, Aug 21 at 11 am. A reception will follow at The Ranch in Laguna Beach. Donations can be made in his name to The St. Margaret’s School Financial Aid Fund.

 

