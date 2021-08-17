Christine and Patrick Sullivan, a creative collaboration of jewelry designers at Art-A-Fair
By DIANNE RUSSELL
Photos by Mary Hurlbut
By definition, handmade jewelry is literally just that, made by the “hands” of the artisan or maker. No two jewelry designers could be more “hands on” than Patrick and Christine Sullivan – in this case, four hands might be better than two.
They have a winning partnership both creatively with their luminous Sullivan Collection as well as in life – they’ve been married 55 years. They have a son who lives in Newport Beach and a daughter and two granddaughters (12 and 13 years old) in Portland, Ore.
This is the Sullivans’ sixth year exhibiting at Art-A-Fair. They were at the Sawdust Winter Festival for six years, and they also participate in a number of weekend art shows – sometimes two or three a month. For 10 years, they’ve exhibited at the Cayucos Sea Glass Festival in a small town up the coast that Patrick describes as, “going back in time.”
However, they’re especially fond of Art-A-Fair.
“Everyone here is so happy when other artists sell, and the atmosphere is great,” Christine says. “We have fun. I love the feeling here.”
As for sales, Christine says, “They’re up and collectors come back year after year.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Patrick and Christine Sullivan in front of Art-A-Fair
The Sullivans’ collaboration produces one-of-a-kind pieces, combining sea glass, stones, and gems with copper, silver, and bronze – or all three. The combination of the alluring sea glass colors – with their unique shapes – and pristine precious metals is, as the old adage says, “a match made in heaven.”
Although they didn’t start out as partners in jewelry design, their lifetime alliance began with a serendipitous meeting right here in town.
“We met at a party on Brooks Street here in Laguna,” says Christine, who grew up in Brea. “We dated for two years and then got married.”
Patrick was an art and psychology major at Cal Western San Diego where he received his BA in Fine Art. Even though he spent the next 25 years successfully running the family business (rubber manufacturing) until the building burned down, he remained active in the arts. In 1994, Patrick co-founded “You Gotta Have Art,” a youth-oriented arts program through the Boys & Girls Club in Brea, where he and Christine lived.
After leaving the family business, Patrick rekindled his passion for art and started making jewelry.
Click on photo for a larger image
Part of the Sullivan Collection
Over the years, Christine was in the fashion business as a model at Bullock’s and remained active in arts and fashion through acting (she’s still a member of SAG), fashion groups, and charity events. As an entrepreneur, she had her own catering company and then discovered her fashion sense translated seamlessly to the art of making jewelry.
“We used to do our morning walks on the beach,” says Christine. “Once we started seeing the sea glass, we just had to pick it up. As we gathered more and more, it became an obsession with us. We would sort it out on the table by color, size, good or bad, and knew we had to do something with it so others could enjoy it. We taught ourselves how to wire wrap, and it just seemed to be a perfect match.”
“When I saw the sea glass,” says Patrick, “I realized that if wire was wrapped around it, it could be jewelry.”
However, two people involved in the design process can be tricky. “We do disagree sometimes,” says Patrick, “but we come up with a solution.”
Over the years, Patrick has won numerous awards for his original designs. He was recently featured in Coast Magazine for his focus on using recycled materials by incorporating beach glass and found objects into his work.
Click on photo for a larger image
Patrick and Christine greet visitors at their booth – A-24
Christine is also an avid knitter and felter. “I knitted UCLA and USC baby hats for the first few years we exhibited,” she says.
Enjoying the challenge of a tricky pattern, and the process of designing original pieces of art, she soon began working with a technique called Viking Knotting.
“I create Viking Knot necklaces and bracelets,” she says, demonstrating the intricate weaving of thread-thin sterling wire onto a dowel. It takes an hour to do an inch and a half. “I do it when I’m watching television or sitting at the booth,” she says. Then she pulls the necklace or bracelet through a stretcher to make it narrower and narrower.
“Sometimes it takes the two of us to pull on through,” she says.
The result is a net of fine metal, delicate and lacy.
The silver wire comes from the Rio Grande Jewelry Supply in Albuquerque, N.M. “It’s a seven-acre plant, all solarized,” says Patrick. “They recycle everything.”
Christine adds, “We send the extra pieces back to them to recycle.”
For those unfamiliar with Viking Knots and the history behind this method, archeologists found examples of this type of chain at various sites in Scandinavia dating from the 7th Century AD, which is the Viking Era. Chains were found in treasure troves in Scandinavia. Made from melted down coins turned into fine wire, these chains were formed using a loop in loop technique.
Click on photo for a larger image
New design
Sea glass
Falling in love with sea glass is easy. Sea glass – also called beach glass or mermaid’s tears – starts out its long journey as bottles and glass that get thrown into the ocean, broken, and then tumbled smooth by the waves, sand, and time. It’s Mother Natur’ss way of making something beautiful out of our disposables. Products today are made and disposed of very differently than they were in the past. Years ago, almost everything purchased came in glass bottles or jars.
“Based on certain chemicals used throughout history, they affect the color of the sea glass and it’s possible to tell how old it is,” Christine explains.
Think of liquor bottles, soda bottles, Nozema jars (and the brilliant blue color), Milk of Magnesia bottles (another vivid blue), and perfume bottles. These same products today are being packaged in plastic bottles and containers.
In manufacturing, and the shift from glass to plastic, we’re losing sea glass. As time goes on, sea glass is becoming increasingly harder to find, and it is only a matter of time before these lovely gems will simply be a thing of the past, which makes the Sullivan Collection an even more valuable commodity.
Click on photo for a larger image
Hand-painted silk scarves
What’s hot and what’s new
“Our biggest seller is copper,” says Patrick, sporting a handsome braided copper bracelet. “We’re coming up with a new line in copper. We’re also making rings for men and women with stacked stones – some gold or silver.” They can be customized in width and size.
Contrary to what one might think, the men’s bracelets are surprisingly masculine as opposed to the women’s bracelets which are slimmer.
“Copper is also said to help with arthritis, a great benefit,” Christine says.
Her newest venture is hand-painting silk scarves and accessories. It’s a process by which she draws patterns, traces, and then paints liquid dyes (or vodka in one case) on the silk. She learned the process from local Sawdust artist Olivia Batchelder.
Teaching at Orange Coast College
For 10 years, both Patrick and Christine have taught jewelry making classes at Orange Coast College (as part of the extension program) as well as private and group classes in their studios.
“I love how the students get excited about it,” says Patrick. “With soldering, there are so many critical points. My favorite part of teaching is the success. The students go, ‘oh wow, I can do this!’ and that’s really the neatest part.”
After visiting with Christine and Patrick, it’s apparent that the Sullivan Collection is truly a shared effort, a melding of inspired ideas from two talented artists who love to share their passion for design.
Stop by their booth, A-24, when you’re at Art-A-Fair.
For more information on The Sullivan Collection, go to www.facebook.com/Sullivan-Collection.
Art-A-Fair is located at 777 Laguna Canyon Rd.
For more on Art-A-Fair, go to www.art-a-fair.com.