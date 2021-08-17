NewLeftHeader

few clouds

75.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 66  |  August 17, 2021

Visiting the Sawdust Art Festival 081721

Visiting the Sawdust Art Festival with preschoolers can be great fun

Story and photos by Mary Hurlbut

Visiting the Sawdust Art Festival with your kids is a wonderful way to introduce your children to all the various mediums found in art and enjoy a fun outing. As a grandmother, art teacher, and former Sawdust exhibitor for 38 years, I have put together, from my experience, several steps to make the most of your day with young kids at the event.

Step 1: Keep it simple. Plan you visits around nap times and keep the visit short – about two hours max. 

Visting the Wassmann

Click on photo for a larger image

Sea life mural: the more you look, the more you see

Step 2: Before you enter the show, visit this year’s sea life mural by Cliff Wassmann on Frontage Road. This is art you can touch and the more the children look, the more creatures they will find!

Visiting the lifeguard

Click on photo for a larger image

Ryan Gourley’s bold colors, paintings of surfers and cars, are a young boy’s favorite

Step 3: Pick up a map when you enter. It can help guide you while visiting. When you are back home, look up some of the favorite art you saw or find spots on the map you visited, like Dusty the Turtle’s Pond.

Visiting the choose

Click on photo for a larger image

Ask kids what pieces they like best, and why – or which donut they’d like to eat – paintings by Lisa Mansour

Step 4: This is not the time to try and shop, but to experience art. Standing in front of a booth that has attracted a child’s attention, ask them which art piece they like best (remembering that taste in art is subjective) and when they pick out a piece, ask what they liked about it.

Visiting the Star

Click on photo for a larger image

Star Shields, an airbrush artist for decades, will help kids start out with something small, like a star…

Step 5: This is also an opportunity to teach about looking and not touching, unless the artist in the booth invites them to hold something. Artwork can be fragile, easily broken, smudged, or bent.

Visiting the Patsee

Click on photo for a larger image

Patsee Ober’s gorgeous underwater photos offer a chance to discover sea stars, anemones, crabs, and more

Step 6: Definitely plan a snack or meal break, listen to music, and rest! Drink water, everyone will feel better.

Visiting the fun

Click on photo for a larger image

Let kids be kids – and take a break from time to time

Step 7: Realize you won’t be able to see every booth and children have very short attention spans. Once they’ve lost interest, it’s time to leave.

Visiting the Greg

Click on photo for a larger image

Greg Thorne will often offer a penny so kids can make a wish at the waterwheel

Insider Tip: If you have seen an art piece you love, but your child is melting down, grab a business card. Later contact the artist about returning to the show. They can leave a pass with your name at the ticket window!

This year’s summer Sawdust Art Festival in Laguna Beach is open every day through September 5, 2021. For more information, go to www.sawdustartfestival.org.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.