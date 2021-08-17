NewLeftHeader

few clouds

75.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 66  |  August 17, 2021

FOA & Pageant of the Masters announce 081721

FOA & Pageant of the Masters announce two celeb hosts for annual celebrity benefit night

The Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters are happy to announce this year’s annual celebrity benefit night on Saturday, Aug 28. Hosted by actor, comedian, and writer Dave Foley and musician, composer, and producer Tony Guerrero, this one-night, red carpet affair will offer guests an evening of fine art, entertainment, and a special performance of this summer’s popular Pageant of the Masters, Made in America: Trailblazing Artists and Their Stories.

Foley and Guerrero were simply ARTrageous in the Festival’s first-ever Virtual Gala last December, and now they are returning live and in-person for the Festival of Arts Benefit Night Concert and Pageant on Saturday, Aug 28. Funds raised will benefit the nonprofit organization and its programming. 

FOA & music

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Dave Foley and Tony Guerrero will host the Festival of Arts Benefit Night Concert and Pageant on Saturday, Aug 28 

Sharbie Higuchi, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for the Festival of Arts, enthusiastically welcomes the return of the hosts of last winter’s online fundraiser. “Tony and Dave were so fearless and fun, everyone was cracking up. That’s why we’re so happy to have them back here live! If the past year has taught us anything, it’s that there is nothing quite like live theater, music, or comedy. If you want more proof, look no further than the fantastic response to the Pageant’s triumphant return this summer.”

The event begins at 5 p.m. with a private viewing of the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and red-carpet arrivals by attending celebrities. Scheduled to appear are Christopher Knight (The Brady Bunch), Kate Linder (The Young and the Restless), Gia Mantegna (The Prince), Joe Mantegna (Criminal Minds), Donna Mills (Knots Landing), Caryn Richman (The New Gidget), and many others. 

Guests will enjoy an intimate concert on the Festival green at 6 p.m., performed by Grammy-winning jazz musician Poncho Sanchez. For more than three decades as both a leader and a sideman, conguero Poncho Sanchez has stirred up a fiery stew of straight-ahead jazz, gritty soul music, and infectious melodies and rhythms from a variety of Latin American and South American sources. His influences are numerous, but none more prominent than two of the primary architects of Latin jazz – conga drummer/composer Chano Pozo and trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie.

After the concert, guests will enjoy a special performance of the 2021 Pageant of the Masters production of Made in America, introduced by Guerrero and Foley with a special guest appearance by renowned celebrity photographer and artist Matthew Rolston. Matthew Rolston’s photographs are featured in this summer’s Pageant, and his exhibit, Art People: The Pageant Portraits, is on currently on display at Laguna Art Museum.

The winning ticket for a 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge ($60,690 value) will be drawn just before the Pageant begins. This is the exciting conclusion of a summer-long raffle. Since July 1, visitors have been purchasing their raffle tickets in hopes of being the lucky winner. Raffle tickets will continue to be sold right up until 8 p.m. that night: $5 for one ticket, $20 for five tickets (winning ticketholder need not be present to win).

Tickets for the benefit event are on sale now and range from $65-$290. There will be limited and open seating for Poncho Sanchez’s performance and assigned seating for the Pageant of the Masters. The event is sponsored by Volvo Cars, KOST 103.5, and Yamaha. 

To purchase tickets, visit www.PageantTickets.com or call (800) 487-3378. The Festival of Arts is a nonprofit organization that produces the Festival of Arts and the Pageant of the Masters. 

For general information, call (949) 494-1145 or visit www.lagunafestivalofarts.org. The Festival of Arts is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Rd.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.