NewLeftHeader

few clouds

75.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 66  |  August 17, 2021

Local artist Joan Gladstone’s work will be featured 081721

Local artist Joan Gladstone’s work will be featured at the Hilbert Museum of California Art

After running her public relations agency for many years, Laguna Beach resident Joan Gladstone closed up shop in 2019 to focus on her art full time. This has proven a rewarding decision, given the popularity of her art at the Sawdust, where she is exhibiting for the first time this year.

In further validation of her talent, Joan’s art will be featured at the Hilbert Museum of California Art from August 28 to November 13.

“It’s a dream come true,” Joan says. “I’m tremendously honored to announce that the Hilbert will exhibit my seascapes and other paintings of Laguna Beach.”

Local artist art

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Joan Gladstone’s vibrant art will soon be on view at the Hilbert

Joan learned to draw and paint at Boston University’s School of Fine Arts and the Laguna College of Art + Design. She has painted contemporary representational oil paintings for more than 20 years. Known as a colorist, her seascapes, landscapes, and portraits are expressive, vibrant, and beautiful. Her seascapes capture the grace of waves and surfers in Southern California while her landscapes reflect scenes from bicycling trips and other adventures.

She is represented by Quorum Gallery, the first artist-owned gallery in Laguna Beach.

The Hilbert is open Tuesdays to Sundays. Admission is free. Visit www.hilbertmuseum.com for information about current exhibitions, hours, and parking.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.