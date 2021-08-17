NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 66  |  August 17, 2021

Obituary

Dorrie-Anne Russell

November 8, 1925 – August 11, 2021

Dorrie-Anne Russell

Former Laguna resident Dorrie-Anne Russell, originally from South Dakota, passed peacefully on August 11. Her daughter Rosalind, an ordained minister, also known as “the goat lady,” was present with her during her last moments. Rosalind did the blessings, anointing, and prayers for Dorrie while FaceTiming with her brother Dr. Rev. Richard, who resides in Alaska, so that he could witness the mother who raised them departing. Also present was Roger, Dorrie-Anne’s first grandchild. Her youngest son Robert and daughter-in-law Kathryn were in Europe at the transition.

Dorrie-Anne was what would be referred to today as a traditional housewife. She prepared every meal, every day, and kept the home immaculate, as a “good” wife/mother was expected to do. She enjoyed cooking and baking to the point she would try recipes from around the world to introduce different foods and cultures in the home since traveling was neither an option nor her desire. Her cooking was excellent per her children, especially her cookies and pies! Her children learned to eat all foods of the world because of her cooking interests and the influence of the kids’ father who was born and raised in the Philippines.

Dorrie-Anne adored the beach 

She felt for the poor and was among the first donors to Rosalind’s organization to lift women in Nepal, R Star Foundation. 

Dorrie-Anne leaves her three children, Rosalind, Richard, and Robert (daughters-in-law Kris and Kathryn); three grandchildren, Roger, Jessica, and Dylan; and great-granddaughter Nola.

A private service will be held within the month. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested you make a donation to your favorite charity serving women. R Star Foundation is an option, of course. If you wish to send a card, mail to: Rosalind Russell, PO Box 4183, Laguna Beach, CA 92652.

 

