 Volume 13, Issue 66  |  August 17, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 081721

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

August 17, 2021

Globally, the hottest July on record

Dennis 5Local ocean temps remain in the low 60s thanks to the relentless afternoon westerly winds.

It’s official: July this year was the hottest month of all time globally, shattering the previous record by two whole degrees set last year. Doesn’t sound like much, two degrees, but believe me, that’s very significant when our entire planet is affected to an alarming degree.

The Atlantic Basin’s 2021 hurricane season still has about 75 percent of their season remaining, as now things really begin to ramp up with production of tropical systems, with the peak normally happening in mid-September. From now through most of September, tropical waves move off the coast of West Africa about every three days and many of them begin their journey westward through the Atlantic. Some of these tropical waves intensify into tropical storms and hurricanes, and depending where and how strong the Bermuda High is (the main steering mechanism for such storms), a vast area becomes a primary target for a landfall. The system can stretch all the way from the eastern shores of Mexico up the Eastern Seaboard, to as far north as Maine or Nova Scotia. A storm’s landfall destination pretty much is dictated by that huge Bermuda High.

Here on Monday morning, tropical storm Fred – with 60 mph winds, torrential rains, and a dangerous storm surge – is setting its sights on the Mexico Beach area in the Florida Panhandle, a place that was totally decimated by Category 5 Hurricane Michael back in 2018. To make things worse, now we have tropical storm Grace presently terrorizing Hispaniola as it churns straight west. 

Grace’s final destination is presently somewhere in far NE Mexico up to extreme Southern Texas, as a possible Category 2 system fueled by very warm water temps up to 88 degrees in the western Gulf of Mexico. And if that isn’t enough, there are two more tropical waves off the west coast of Africa with at least a 60 percent chance of development over the next five days. There’s so much real estate for these systems to choose from over there on the Atlantic side.

Out here on the Pacific side, most tropical systems that form off the coasts of southern Mexico and Central America begin moving to the west, WNW, or NW, putting them on a course that takes them well out to sea, with only the Hawaiian Islands as the land mass in their sights. That’s about 2,200 miles out to sea, and many of these systems don’t even make it that far, because these storms usually move into cooler waters in the mid to upper 70s. That’s well below the 80-degree threshold that maintains the strength of a system, unless there’s an El Nino going on. 

Occasionally an Eastern Pacific system will take a more northward course that can affect Southern Baja, but they poop out as they reach our waters, which are too cool to extend a system’s life span, unless of course there’s a strong El Nino going on. Historically only two such strong systems have made it all the way up here, and that was way back in September of 1858, when a Category 2 storm made landfall near San Diego. Hardly anybody was around back then so structural damage and lives lost were at a bare minimum. 

On September 25, 1939, a high-end tropical storm made landfall near Long Beach so that was about it, thank goodness! 

Have a safe and healthy week, ALOHA!

 

