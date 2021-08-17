NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 66  |  August 17, 2021

Art in Public Places 081721

“Art in Public Places” – Rendezvous by Tuan Nguyen 

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

This is the 22nd in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are over 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

Rendezvous (alternate name Heroic Rendezvous), an 8 foot by 10 foot bronze sculpture by Tuan Nguyen, is located in Heisler Park at Cliff Drive and Myrtle. It was funded through a donation by the Fine Art Foundation. 

Art in full size

Click on photo for a larger image

Nguyen says that “Rendezvous” represents the balance in a relationship between trust and love

Rendezvous was originally installed as a temporary loan from Miranda Galleries and in late 2008 was donated to the City’s permanent collection. In this ultra-romantic piece, two lovers find their perfect point of balance and trust.

Nguyen was born in Saigon in 1963 to a family of wealth and privilege. With the fall of Saigon in 1975, however, wealth turned to poverty, privilege to oppression, freedom of expression to imprisonment. 

After the fall of South Vietnam, he was jailed by the communist regime for one year. He later escaped to Cambodia and then to Thailand where he spent close to a year in a refugee camp. 

Art in vertical view

Click on photo for a larger image

Nguyen coined the term “existential balance”

In 1989, after several failed attempts to escape Vietnam, Nguyen made it into the United States and embarked on a career as a sculptor with renewed energy, passion, and life experience.

Nguyen received his Fine Arts degree from the Art Institute of Southern California in Laguna Beach (1991-1995).

The Vietnamese master sculptor Nguyen is internationally known for his seemingly “weightless” figurative sculpture merging Western techniques with traditional Eastern values. He has coined the term “existential balance” to bring emphasis to the importance of balance to human existence.

“Once we embrace the true meaning of balance, we can come to terms with our own existence,” says Nguyen.

He is a recipient of the prestigious Gloria Medal from the National Sculptor Society (New York). In 2006, Tuan received the Gold Medal for Sculpture from the California Art Club for his work Rendezvous

Art in closeup woman

Click on photo for a larger image

“Art is vital for me,” says Nguyen

Among his most notable public installations are the Vietnam War Memorial in Westminster, Calif., the heroic sculpture of Saint Therese in Mobile, Ala., and the extensive public collection of his works at the Plaza in Orlando, Fla. His latest project is the creation of a Vietnamese Refugee Memorial. His works can be found in the permanent collections of the Pasadena Museum of Art and the White House.

“Art is vital for me,” says Nguyen. “It is almost a religion. It means to believe in people, in life, in love. It is a response to what is beautiful and simple. As an artist, I do what I do for no other purpose than to express my feelings.”

Rendezvous is located at 375 Cliff Dr.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here.

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

