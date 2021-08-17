NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 66  |  August 17, 2021

Where’s Maggi Answer 081721

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Quite a few people spied Maggi’s photo spot – some because of a red light! Where is this architectural detail? It’s on the north side of Broadway just near the Forest Ave streetlight.

Who knew? Kathryn Delp Dew was onto it, as was Laurie Kirkland, Linda Potichke, Liza Stewart, J.J. Gasparotti, Mark Porterfield, Rosalind Russell, Beth Johnsen, Nancy Milby, and Nancy Wade.

Thanks, everyone, for playing along! 

Check in on Friday for a new photo challenge.    

Where's Maggi 8 17 21

Click on photo for a larger image

Architectural feature of the Art Deco style from the building on Broadway at Forest Ave – just past the Playhouse

 

