Pacific Edge remodel moves forward, council notes concern for parking, loss of affordable rooms

By SARA HALL

City Council this week unanimously approved several permits and items related to the remodel and expansion of a local hotel resort complex.

Council voted 5-0 Tuesday (August 10) in support of the project at Pacific Edge Hotel, located at 647 S Coast Hwy and 610-668 Sleep Hollow Ln.

It’s a spectacular project and he can’t imagine anything better, said Councilmember Peter Blake. He was impressed with the project and the sophisticated design. The hotel’s village-like atmosphere will likely attract young, hip travelers, Blake said, many of whom will use a rideshare service, like Uber or Lyft.

“It’s going to be a huge asset to what is a blighted retail area right now,” Blake said.

It will bring a higher-end experience while not being overly expensive, he added.

“We can’t just be a place just for expensive hotels, or run-down hotels are out of the question given how expensive land is here,” Blake said. “So if we find that happy medium then we’re doing better for everyone involved and I think this hotel has done a great job of doing that.”

Local Morris Skenderian and Los Angeles-based Rocky Rockefeller are the architects on the project for Highgate Hotels, the majority owner of the property.

The project includes a remodel of nine existing buildings, relocation of the pool and spa, construction of a 53-vehicle subsurface parking garage, and a new hotel building, restriping the parking areas, a new porte cochère, roadway improvements along Sleepy Hollow Lane, new office and conference areas, a new café with outdoor dining, HVAC equipment, and landscaping.

Overall, the project will provide an additional 25 hotel rooms, for a total of 156 rooms.

A reconfiguration of the existing oceanfront restaurants established at the Villa and Driftwood buildings will increase the number of seats provided by 14, and a new 63-seat café with outdoor seating is proposed at the Coast building.

A variance is required to construct a new elevator to meet fire code access requirements that will exceed the maximum building height.

For a timeline, they need about six months for the permitting phase, a month or so to orchestrate the team, and then shut down the entire site for about a year of construction, Skenderian confirmed.

Click on photo for a larger image

Rendering by Luxigon/Courtesy of City of LB

A rendering of the highway elevation view of the Pacific Edge Hotel project

The idea was to update the buildings into a cohesive and unified campus, Rockefeller explained.

“Our goal was really to just upgrade this property, to bring some consistency to it,” he said.

The team collaborated and responded to community comments, he said, including enclosing the trash area, adjusting parking and traffic patterns to keep Sleepy Hollow Lane open, and limiting congestion on Coast Highway by relocating the lobby.

They’ve taken advice and comments from their client, residents, and the planning department at the city, he said.

“We put it all together and we think we’ve come up with a really good solution and we hope you think the same,” Rockefeller said.

Overall, council supported the project and there was consensus that it would benefit the community, but they did echo some of the Planning Commission’s biggest concerns, including parking and traffic impacts and mitigation efforts, and employee transportation services.

The loss of affordable accommodations at the hotel was another key concern among some council members and a number of public speakers on Tuesday.

Several also mentioned that the $625,000 in-lieu fee (as mitigation for creating 25 new hotel rooms at the high-cost rate) was headed out of town.

People who want to stay in Laguna for an affordable price, they won’t be able to stay at the Pacific Edge, said Councilmember George Weiss, noting that the cost for a room was as low as $100 less than a decade ago.

“Affordability is being, really, exported to another city,” Weiss said.

At this time, since the city does not have an appropriate low-cost overnight accommodation program and the Crystal Cove Conservancy does, the funds will help restore the north beach cottages at Crystal Cove State Park, located just north of the city along Coast Highway.

“I have big heartburn with $625,000 of our money going out of town,” said Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf.

It’s an admirable project at Crystal Cove, but they’d like to see the affordable rooms stay in Laguna, although she’s not sure how it would work, Kempf said.

The city is currently looking to creating a program for future projects, but staff didn’t want to hold up the project as they develop it, confirmed Community Development Director Marc Wiener. It will take about six months, as they look for opportunities with local hotels, he said.

They will see more hotel renovations in the future, he added.

“I think it’s important that we do have a way that we can keep this money locally,” Wiener said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The current Pacific Edge Hotel in Laguna Beach

Parking was another main concern for several council members.

The hotel will provide 220 spaces on site, a ride-hailing area to help reduce the demand, and bicycle racks. The hotel will also fully fund any bus, trolley, or train transit passes for commuting employees.

Considering the future parking requirements and the more efficient use of the parking lots, the assumption is that 100 percent of employees will park within the hotel property itself, confirmed LSA Associates Transportation Principal and Planner Arthur Black, who prepared the traffic study for the project.

Although not all employees park on site currently, they hope to incentivize hotel guests to drive and park fewer private vehicles at the hotel, which would open up more spaces for employees, Black said. They attempted to capture all of that when preparing the study, he added.

Noting condition 20 that prohibits resort employees from parking on public streets, Mayor Bob Whalen commented that simply funding the transit passes isn’t a very robust enforcement mechanism.

In his final motion (which the council approved), he suggested refining the condition to require the resort to “reserve on-site spaces adequate for all employees driving to work to park on site.”

There are 156 rooms and 106 employees, for a total of 262 potential vehicles, but only 220 parking spaces on site, Weiss noted.

“Help me understand how you can fit that many people,” when the restaurants will valet and visitors to other services will need to park somewhere? Weiss questioned. “The numbers don’t add up for me.”

They landed at the 220 number after calculating the requirements as laid out by city code for hotels and restaurants, plus the incentives for integrated restaurant uses and a 20 percent reduction allowed for innovative parking solutions, Black said.

The reason the off-site lot is used today is primarily because of inefficiency with the ability to quickly retrieve vehicles, Black said, but with the improved design there will be 14 parking spaces right next to the valet stand.

The overflow lot is for logistics, not for actually adding spaces, city Senior Planner Anthony Viera confirmed.

Ridesharing programs are also trending upward nationwide for hotel resorts, Viera added, which results in about a 15-20% reduction in parking demand.

Condition 25 requires the applicant to submit a parking study prepared by a traffic engineer to review efficiencies, effectiveness, and/or problems associated with the innovative parking solution (i.e., off-street ride-hailing area) at six months, one, and five years, from the date the permit is implemented.

The future study will allow the city to look at the actual data and usage compared to what they approved and estimated, Kempf said.

There are opportunities for more parking in the future, Rockefeller confirmed.

“I can always find more parking,” Rockefeller said. “It’s money, it’s expensive, but we work in urban areas all the time and there’s a lot of congestion, so there’s a way to do it it’s just a lot of work.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Rendering by Luxigon/Courtesy of City of LB

A rendering of the highway elevation view of the Pacific Edge Hotel project

Parking was also a key concern for the more than two dozen public speakers that commented on the project, most opposing the proposed plans and many from a hospitality union, UNITE HERE Local 11.

The hospitality workers’ primary concerns were the lack of local hiring requirements, the loss of affordable rooms on-site, the insufficient parking, lack of accommodations for employees, and absence of employee ride sharing incentives. Several told stories of their personal struggles, including losing their job or home during the pandemic.

Within the group were workers from several Orange County hotels, including Laguna Cliffs Marriott in Dana Point, Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, and the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim.

Rooms were previously as low as $79, some speakers claimed; prices have already increased and will be well out of range for a lot of people after this project is completed.

It’s pushing low-income people out of Laguna Beach and limiting access to the coast, said Adam Overton of Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice (CLUE). Laguna Beach is a jewel that everyone should be allowed to access, he said.

Later in the meeting, Blake responded to the claim, saying they don’t limit access to the beach to anybody.

This project will attract people to the rooms, which will bring in the tax revenue needed to pay for the millions of people who come to Laguna Beach and don’t spend money.

“We have to wake up to that,” he said. “There are no $79 rooms in a place as expensive as Laguna Beach.”

Jaime Gomez, a Costa Mesa resident and Balboa Bay Club and Resort cook, urged the council to ensure that the in-lieu fees to promote coastal access are adequate to compensate for 25 new luxury hotel rooms. The intensification of high-end resorts should be prosperous for the city and the employees, he said.

Gomez, who has participated in the Pageant of the Masters, pleaded for council members to empathize with the workers who are a part of the local community.

“I am as much a part of your city as I am of Costa Mesa,” Gomez said. “We’re not outsiders to your city, we’re what makes your city great.”

Iseman told Gomez she’s heard it’s hard to get employees and that hotel workers have found other jobs that they prefer. From an economic perspective, greater the demand means higher pay, she added, so this project should be beneficial to workers.

“The cognitive dissonance here is why wouldn’t you say, ‘Build more hotels and then you’re going to have to really pay us more’?” Iseman questioned.

A friend of hers who runs a hotel said he’s happy to see the wages go up, she noted, they’ve even offered signing bonuses.

But saying that and actually putting it into action are two different things, Gomez responded.

“Until we see those wages actually start to go up, the sentiment is that it’s all words until it’s actually put on paper,” Gomez said. “You can’t call people essential and pay them a wage that doesn’t reflect that. And I’ve seen that throughout the 2020 pandemic and continuing forward.”

The signing bonuses translate to very little in the long run, he added.

Iseman continued and asked Gomez if this project would employ a lot of people and the hotel is willing to pay a lot more to their employees, why would the hospitality workers’ group oppose the project?

“[The hotel] already employees a lot of people and why aren’t these people earning these wages already?” he replied. “If the demand is there and they’re willing to give up, apparently these exorbitant amounts in wages, what’s stopping them from doing it now? Why wait?”

Local resident Judie Mancuso also urged the council to require that the low-cost accommodations stay in Laguna Beach. Different boards or business groups often have price limits on rooms when they convene for meetings or events, she noted. If the city only catered to the sophisticated elite, they’d have more high-end hotels than grocery stores, she added.

After hearing the comments from the hospitality workers, Mancuso also commented that if COVID taught them anything, it’s to respect essential workers with the pay and amenities they deserve.

Although not all public comments opposed the project. Some noted that it would improve the area, the hotel is in need of a facelift, and that the cottages at Crystal Cove provide a comparable Laguna Beach-like experience for an affordable rate.

Visit Laguna Beach President and CEO Ashley Johnson supported the project, noting the negative impact the pandemic has had on local hotels, which decreased tourism and tax revenue.

It’s important to work together to enhance the community, keep it aesthetically pleasing, and offer a high-end and updated experiences and products that attract the right type of clientele, guests that have discretionary income to support the local businesses, she said.

Other speakers urged the council to do what’s best for local residents and not listen to lobbyists or questioned why people from outside Laguna Beach were speaking, including a number of comments in Spanish that required a translator.