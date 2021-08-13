NewLeftHeader

Guest Column

Failure: How it can be good

By Dr. Vidya Reddy

Nobody wants to fail. If you gave me the choice, I wouldn’t choose to fail at something I truly cared about. 

Although, with that being said, there is still extreme value in failing. It gives students, entrepreneurs, couples, all people the opportunity to make a mistake and learn from that mistake rather than beating themselves up. 

Failure does not make you a failure. Let me repeat that, failure does not make you a failure. In fact, it proves you’re human, and like many have said before me, what really matters is how you respond to failure. 

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques, and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my blog: https://naturally-happy.com/blog/

For simplicity’s sake, let’s say there are two options you can take when you fail at something. The first option is being defeated… you give up, you loathe yourself, you never want to try again because this one failure was so devastating to your ego.

Maybe it was that new e-commerce business you were trying to launch, YouTube channel, yoga studio, or even a marriage. In this hypothetical scenario (maybe not so hypothetical for some), lock yourself away, avoid everyone, and fall into a deep depression. 

Okay, that might be extreme, but don’t worry, that’s only one way to respond to failure.

The other way you can respond to failure is to be inspired by it. Yes, it is possible to be inspired by your failures, faults, and losses. Your inspiration does not have to happen immediately, in fact it won’t. We all deserve a period to grieve, feel the pain, and then let go. The goal is not to get stuck in your grief, but to use the “fail” as a chance to pull back the bow, reflect, and launch into a brand new possibility.

Extraordinary people use failure as a catalyst to grow (like Abraham Lincoln!), and if you’re not failing sometimes, you might not be pushing yourself to become your best version. So, this week, reflect on a recent failure…it can be giant or small…but none is insignificant! Ask yourself reflective questions about this failure. Here are some examples: 

--What is my most recent failure? 

--How did it affect me or others? 

--What feelings have come from this? 

--What is the most likely reason I failed? 

--What is the outcome I wanted? 

--Do I still want this outcome? 

--What are three things I’m going to do to begin again?

Famous trailblazers, like Lincoln, had numerous opportunities to give up, do nothing, and sulk in his failures. But he didn’t. 

Don’t let failure hold you back either. It doesn’t have to. And realizing that might be the greatest mind shift you ever have

In Peace, Love and Gratitude. 

‘Til next time. 

Dr.Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com

 

