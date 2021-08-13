NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 65  |  August 13, 2021

Artists’ Benevolence Fund auction 081321

Artists’ Benevolence Fund auction scheduled at the Sawdust Art Festival this weekend

The Artists’ Benevolence Fund, which provides financial relief for Laguna Beach artists in times of serious hardships, will host its 35th Annual Art Auction on Sunday, Aug 15.

A live auction will be held on the main deck at the Sawdust Art Festival at 12:30 p.m. Professional auctioneer Tony DeZao will preside over the auction once again, which is sure to pack the experience with entertaining stories and enthusiasm. 

100 percent of the proceeds will benefit the Artists’ Benevolence Fund, which helps sustain local artists who have endured personal illness, natural disasters, or other circumstances that affect their ability to work. 

Artists' Benevolence mural

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Cliff Wassmann with his mural “Underwater Garden” and small replica

In the last year alone, $54,000 was distributed to 18 artists and it is through the annual art auction that the majority of the Fund is able to raise money. The auction will feature paintings, ceramics, jewelry, photography, and more, all created and donated by Sawdust artists for their fellow artists in need.

“Our auction demonstrates how deeply we care about our beloved Laguna Beach artists who suddenly find themselves in an unexpected emergency,” said Benevolence Fund committee chair Jay Grant. “The effect of serious illness or an accident can be debilitating. This auction raises the funds to give them hope and relief.”

Cliff Wassmann, the artist behind this year’s Sawdust mural titled Underwater Garden, donated a small replica of it which will be up for auction on Sunday. The mural depicts colorful creatures that inhabit our local waters, such as orange garibaldi fish that make their home in the kelp forests as well as squid, kelp crabs, nudibranchs, and other animals. “Whales and dolphins get a lot of attention around here, so I wanted to highlight some of the supporting characters of the Laguna Bluebelt,” says Wassmann who has been snorkeling and painting the area since 1982. “Having also worked for the Ocean Institute in Dana Point for 20 years gave me a deep appreciation for our local sea life.” The giclee that will be auctioned is number one of only five copies that will be printed. 

The Sawdust Art Festival is a nonprofit art organization dedicated to educating the public and promoting art created in Laguna Beach. If you would like to attend the auction, email Franky Duschane at  This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for complimentary tickets. 

For more information on the Artists’ Benevolence Fund, visit www.sawdustartfestival.org/donate/funds-scholarships.

 

