Council censures Weiss for leaking confidential 081321

Council censures Weiss for leaking confidential closed session information

By SARA HALL

Another local official was censured this week, the second Laguna Beach City Council member to receive the reprimand this year, or – as it seems – ever.

The disapproving action was handed down to George Weiss by his colleagues on the dais in a 3-2 vote (with Weiss and Councilmember Toni Iseman dissenting) on Tuesday (August 10) for unauthorized disclosure of confidential information from a June 29 closed session.

“It’s wrong to bring censure to me,” Weiss said. “It will bring harm to the city council and the city as well.”

There are proper channels to communicate any discomfort or concerns stemming from closed session discussions or actions and, in this case, that didn’t happen, said Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf.

“Because you don’t like an outcome in a meeting, doesn’t allow you to subvert state law,” Kempf said. “You can’t just tell anybody anything out of closed session.”

Iseman was also initially included in the request for censure, but was removed from the motion after both she and Weiss denied that she actually shared any restricted information.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Councilmember George Weiss

A censure by City Council is to be “treated as an official expression of disapproval or criticism.” There is no fine, suspension, loss of compensation or benefits, or any other form of penalty or discipline.

Councilmember Peter Blake’s censure in March was reportedly the first time in the city’s history that council member has been censured. A handful of longtime residents and former council members told Stu News Laguna in March that it was the first case for censure they can remember.

On Tuesday, more than two dozen people spoke during public comment, the majority opposing the censure. Some speakers called both Weiss and Iseman whistleblowers, although others strongly disagreed with that characterization.

While the item on the agenda was censure was for violating the Brown Act by sharing the confidential information, a number of public speakers questioned if the closed session itself was lawful.

For more than two hours, most of the debate revolved around the claim that although legislative bodies are allowed to meet in private to discuss certain matters, including anticipated litigation as was agendized for the June 29 meeting, the council reporetedly never actually discussed any potential litigation or was advised on any possible lawsuit.

“Our city attorney did not give one word of legal advice to us during that closed session,” Iseman said.

Instead, according to Weiss and Iseman, a presentation was made by city staff about removing the red tags, excusing violations, and re-approving permits for work at Hotel Laguna. Council reportedly voted on the item, 3-1-1, with Weiss dissenting and Iseman abstaining.

Iseman, who said Tuesday she now regretted not voting no, thought the matter should first go through the Planning Commission and a public hearing. The reference to potential litigation was not the real reason, Iseman claimed, they needed to secretly fast-track the project.

“The closed session was intended to hide these decisions from the residents of Laguna,” Iseman said. “It was an illegal closed session.”

On June 29, council convened a closed session on the advice of the city attorney to discuss matters related to the renovation of Hotel Laguna, according to the report for the censure, prepared by Mayor Bob Whalen and City Attorney Phil Kohn.

No action was taken at the meeting that required a public report and nothing was announced when council reconvened in open session. Council did not authorize the disclosure of the confidential information discussed at the closed session.

However, in a July 8 email to the city, during public comments of a July 21 Planning Commission meeting, and again at the July 27 council meeting, resident Mark Fudge mentioned the closed session discussion and vote related to the Hotel Laguna project.

Fudge raised concerns that the discussion was not proper or transparent, and likely a violation of the Brown Act. At the July 27 meeting, he also mentioned his July 1 meeting with other concerned citizens, including Weiss and Iseman. He also noted that he shared the information with the district attorney’s office and other authorities.

In his report on the censure, Whalen and Kohn wrote that council members take an oath of office and are aware of the council’s desire to maintain the confidentiality of information discussed at closed session and it’s their legal obligation to maintain it.

It’s clear from Fudge’s comments that closed session confidential information was revealed, Whalen said on Tuesday.

“Even if, hypothetically, it had been inappropriately noticed as a closed session item, the remedy is not to disclose confidential information to members of the public,” he said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Transparency at city hall was a repeated concern raised during public comment on the censure

The purpose of the Brown Act laws is to ensure open and public proceedings of local legislative bodies, but there are exceptions, Kohn explained on Tuesday. The Brown Act identifies several topics that justify convening a closed session meeting, including pending and anticipated litigation. There are subcategories of anticipated litigation, including consideration of whether or not to initiate litigation, and reviewing facts and circumstances that create exposure of the local agency to litigation.

In his opinion, the June 29 meeting was a properly called closed session within the permissible exceptions, Kohn stated on Tuesday, reiterating his position later in the meeting after hearing the public comments questioning the legitimacy of the closed-door meeting.

The discussions and proceedings within the closed sessions are confidential, Kohn added. There are remedies if a council member believes a closed session was improperly convened, he noted.

“The council member should leave the room if he or she honestly believes that an illegal closed session is taking place,” Kohn said.

It may be their opinion that the closed session was conducted unlawfully, but that does not justify them sharing confidential information, Kohn added. Rather, the Brown Act allows for a complaint to be made to the district attorney or the grand jury.

Later in the meeting, Weiss invited an investigation from the DA, saying he doesn’t believe what he disclosed should have been confidential in the first place.

“I’d be happy to invite the DA to do an investigation,” Weiss said. “If you want to clear the air, go to the DA, I’m happy to go to him with you.”

The people, in delegating authority to aid in the conduct of the people’s business, do not give their public servants the right to decide what is good for them to know and what is not, Weiss said, quoting the Brown Act. The people insist on remaining informed, he added, and in this case they were not.

“Let’s bring non-restricted council items out of the shadows of closed sessions and into the light of public, open sessions,” Weiss said, referencing that the Brown Act is often called a sunshine law. “It will promote greater transparency on decisions that impact our community and it will keep the rules equal for all businesses and residents.”

The intent of the Brown Act is to bring to light government action, Iseman agreed. City staff, city attorney, and the mayor are doing the opposite, she added.

“They’re trying to cover up the city’s actions on one of the most controversial projects in our city,” Iseman said. “If you’re in support of the actions of the Hotel Laguna, that’s your right, but don’t try to hide the actions from the people.”

Iseman also welcomed the DA or the Fair Political Practices Commission to conduct an investigation.

After Whalen straightforwardly asked Weiss if he disclosed the information, Weiss confirmed he did and added that Iseman “was not involved in this at all.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Councilmember Toni Iseman

Iseman asked what exactly she was being accused of, because the assumptions that she violated the Brown Act were not true. The community meeting covered a number of broad and interesting topics, she said.

“I will confirm that I went to a meeting and I will confirm that I thought it was a very important meeting,” Iseman said.

She’s invested in the Hotel Laguna project, she loves the building and is worried about it, Iseman said. The meeting was very informative, she added; it was a gathering of details about the Hotel Laguna project and “whether or not they were ok.”

After hearing Iseman confirm she attended the meeting but did not disclose confidential information, Whalen said he would “take that at face value” and suggested censuring only Weiss.

There was some heated back and forth between council members as Blake pressed Iseman on why she attended the meeting, which was reportedly held in Aliso Viejo.

“I went there because I’m interested in finding information about what’s going on in the city, I wanted details about the hotel, I wanted details about the construction to date,” and information about possible problems with the water table under the historic building, considering what recently happened at the condominium complex in Florida, Iseman said. “The discussion did not have anything to do with what happened at the city council in closed session, the discussion was what happened at that building, what’s going forward, is it going to be structurally sound, can we rely on what’s there, what has to happen. That’s my responsibility to gather that information and that’s what I did.”

After some interruptions and a reminder to be polite, Blake continued to push for Iseman to be included on the censure.

“As far as I’m concerned, I want to move to censure both of you,” Blake said.

During public comment, several argued that the closed session was, at best, improper or, at worst, illegal. Many questioned why the information needed to be confidential in the first place and why it was not disclosed immediately in an open meeting.

John Thomas also questioned how often permits are approved in closed session.

“Is this a new way to expedite approvals?” Thomas asked.

It certainly avoids “all that annoying and time-consuming public input stuff,” like neighbor concerns about access or public views being blocked, he sarcastically answered his own question.

“In fact, maybe you’re on to something,” he concluded.

Residents also repeated a comment that the council, by avoiding public input on the matter, would rather ask for forgiveness than permission.

“There would have been no need for them to expose your secretive and collusive vote if you had noticed the public as to what you were up to in closed session, as is required,” Michele Monda said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Hotel Laguna was the topic of discussion during the closed session meeting in question

Some public commenters also opined that Hotel Laguna and developer Mo Honarkar were getting preferential treatment. The hotel skipped steps in the proper process and was pushed ahead, a privilege other development projects are not given, a few residents argued.

A number of speakers agreed (although for different reasons) that there needs to be more transparency with the city.

On the other side of the issue, censure supporters said the crux of the matter is that confidential information was improperly shared.

“The council made a decision to hold a closed-door session, full stop,” John Church said. “Diversion from that topic, to me, is inexcusable.”

Closed session is a process where the participants agree that the information discussed is confidential and that it will stay in room until properly disclosed, said Larry Nokes. Instead, the information was shared, not with law enforcement, but to people who have an interest in the project, he added.

Church called for the DA to investigate or for both Weiss and Iseman to immediately resign.

“Censure here is not remotely enough,” he said.

It’s an abuse of power, several speakers claimed.

This has to do with council member responsibilities, said Jan Hobbs, who recently had her own residential project meet resistance at the council level, primarily from Iseman. The revocation attempt against her project was another example of a pattern of abuse of power, Hobbs claimed.

They are not whistleblowers, if they were they would have quietly gone to a higher authority to expose something, she said.

“Don’t try and make them heroes for leaking closed session information,” Hobbs said.