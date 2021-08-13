NewLeftHeader

Honoring tradition in the 21st century: How the Sawdust Festival has kept its bohemian roots alive for 55 years

By MARRIE STONE

If you want to understand a place and its people, look to its artists. They are the makers, the creators of culture, and the keepers of a town’s traditions. 

Laguna is lucky in its art. Luckier still to have three distinct festivals that reflect our town’s diverse tastes, values, and personalities. And while Laguna and its demographics have dramatically changed since the mid-1960s, many of its bohemian roots endure. 

This year, as the Sawdust Festival celebrates its 55th anniversary, we look back to its beginnings and how those early hippie values – handmade craftsmanship laced with a healthy dose of peace, love, cooperation, and community – paved the way for its modern-day success. 

Photo from the Sawdust Festival Archives

The entrance to the Sawdust Festival, circa early 1980s

In the beginning…

Since the town’s inception in the early 20th century, it’s been a mecca for the arts. Back in the 1930s, the Festival of Arts drew painters from around the region to show their work on easels and along fences a few weeks each summer. Plein air, watercolor, and oil paintings dominated the scene. 

But a beatnik vibe accelerated in the canyon in the 1960s. Young artists wanted to experiment and break away from the landscape and ocean scenes that took hold in the 1920s. When the Festival of Arts implemented a jury system in the mid-1960s, many experimental artists and craftsmen found themselves on the outs. They took their avant-garde spirit across Laguna Canyon Road and created their own carefree environment in contrast to the traditionalists. Originally dubbed the “Rejects Festival,” they embraced the outcast identity and traded on their countercultural strengths.

