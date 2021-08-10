This year the Pageant celebrates 081021

This year the Pageant celebrates its modern-day Monuments Men and the visionary woman who leads them

By MARRIE STONE

For over 80 years, the Pageant of the Masters’ pièce de resistance has been Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper. The finale, which first debuted in 1936, is not only a favorite tradition for audiences, cast, and crew, but a perennial challenge for Director Diane (“Dee”) Challis Davy and scriptwriter Dan Duling to present the work as fresh, relevant, and connected to the theme of the show. It also requires narrator Richard Doyle to deliver the piece with a sense of renewed energy and urgency to the audience each year.

Submitted from FOA/POM archives

Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” was first staged in 1936, three years after the famed Pageant of the Masters began. This image was retrieved from the archives.

The Pageant as a whole – and da Vinci’s piece in particular – demonstrate the synergy amongst this trio. This year, all three celebrate significant anniversaries. Although Challis Davy’s involvement with the Pageant began in 1976, she’s served as its director for 25 years. Duling, known by his colleagues as the “Scribbler-in-Chief,” has penned the Pageant’s scripts for 40 years. And Doyle has brought his commanding stage voice to the Pageant microphone for a decade.

But before we get to their stories, let’s take a moment to recall the Monuments Men and their role in saving The Last Supper.

History buffs might know the August night in 1943 when war threatened the fate of da Vinci’s masterpiece. Even before WWII, Hitler made it his mission not only to destroy a race of people, but the art, culture, and history they’d created. In 1933, Nazis began plundering millions of pieces of art and other items throughout Europe. The Last Supper, painted as a mural on a refectory wall of the convent at Santa Maria delle Grazi in Milan, was its own target. Knowing the mural faced peril from allied bombing in Italy, the monastery’s monks reinforced the wall with steel scaffolding and sandbags. When the bombing began in Milan that summer night, artillery shells destroyed the convent. The roof caved in, the cloister collapsed, and entire walls blew out. Remarkably, the mural survived. A group of American and British men and women – including art historians, librarians, architects, archaeologists, museum curators, and artists (famously known as the Monuments Men) – salvaged the painting, along with over five million other pivotal works.

Today it’s neither wars nor Nazis that threaten the arts. Our adversary is stealthier. It’s information overload. It’s vast inventories of digital entertainment competing for our limited time. It’s our own shrinking attention spans and addiction to screens.

But for 90 minutes each evening, 56 summer nights a year, the Pageant invites its audience on a carefully curated journey designed to entertain, educate, and delight. Under the direction of Challis Davy, guided by Duling’s narratives, and delivered to the audience by Doyle, forgotten art is remembered, obscure artists revealed, lost stories told, and the past brought back to life.

These three storytellers, each in their way, are the keepers of tradition and the creators of new theatrical innovations. They’re the tellers of tales and the modern-day guardians of the arts.

Below are bits of what their 75 years of combined service bring to the Pageant.

Photo by Jeffrey Rovner

Narrator Richard Doyle (10 years), scriptwriter Dan Duling (40 years), and director Diane Challis Davy (25 years) pose in the booth overlooking the Irvine Bowl and the Pageant of the Masters’ stage

After a quarter-century, Director Diane Challis Davy continues to revolutionize her role

Diane Challis Davy stirs some strong descriptors among her colleagues –brave, bold, adventurous, and creative. She’s a risk-taker who brings an “extraordinary amount of concentration, focus, and grace” to the stage, and who both humbles and galvanizes the people around her. “The dream every playwright has is finding a director who not only brings so much creativity to the process,” says Duling, “but makes you a better writer by virtue of being inspired to take the same kinds of risks, being braver, and more adventurous.”

That bold vision motivated this year’s show. Challis Davy selected “Made in America” as the Pageant’s 2020 theme the previous fall. The country was already embroiled in cultural and political turmoil that was only beginning to escalate. “Back in 2019 and through 2020, I was getting some flak for the choice,” she recalls. “People involved said, ‘Doesn’t it have political connotations?’ or ‘Isn’t it too controversial?’ But I stuck by my guns. Now I hear people say it’s the right show for the moment and it allows us to feel good about our artistic heritage in America. It turned out to be a case of all’s well that ends well.”

That’s Challis Davy’s visionary leadership in a nutshell. It’s what sets her apart as a Pageant director.

Challis Davy’s first regular role in the Pageant, as a volunteer cast member, was in 1976. The bicentennial was the first and last year the Pageant structured the show around a theme (“Let Freedom Ring”) before she took over. Previously, a series of random and somewhat disjointed artworks were presented to the audience. Duling described those shows as cautious and somewhat staid.

When Challis Davy took the helm in 1996 (after serving since 1980 in both the costume department and as Assistant Pageant Director), she made it her mission to select unique and compelling themes each year around which to build the living pictures. In so doing, she pushed boundaries in every artistic direction, from employing innovative special effects, video integration, and daring musical scores to ambitious and groundbreaking scenes.

“Dee’s leadership – from the selection of the theme through the entire shape of the show – has proven again and again to be both prescient and always creatively adventurous,” Duling says.

“What we’re doing now, ‘Made in America,’ is definitely a tip of the hat to Don Williamson [the Pageant’s former Director],” Challis Davy says. “By revisiting American artists this year, it’s a nice arc.”

“We have become more adventurous, and we take more risks with Dee as director. But there’s nothing that makes the blood run cold more than imagining a turntable that doesn’t turn, or a visual embellishment that’s queued up and doesn’t appear,” says Duling. “We walk a tightrope every night. That’s live theater. You’re at the mercy of things working. It’s anticipating, double-checking, second-guessing, and agonizing.”

Challis Davy also credits several strange coincidences that she seems to routinely stumble upon, many of which invite further investigation by her audiences. For example, when she became director, she changed the musical score underlying The Last Supper. “Meditation,” from the opera “Thais” by Jules Massenet, was chosen for its stunning violins. “I picked the piece because it was a favorite of my husband’s, who’s a violin maker,” she says. “In the last few years, I’ve listened to it again and realized the climax of the piece, sung by a soprano, takes place in a nunnery. This prostitute is sick and dying, singing about being welcomed into heaven by Jesus. This backstory turned out to be surprisingly appropriate for The Last Supper.”

As far as other innovative Leonardo da Vinci designs go, Challis Davy says the 2019 production of “The Time Machine” might be the pinnacle presentation so far. By the show’s end, a time traveler and his muse ultimately arrive in Milan’s refectory with a hologram image of da Vinci. “It was the 500th anniversary of his death,” she says. “So, we created this hologram using his actual quotes. Instead of playing our traditional ‘Meditation,’ we played a pop song from the Alan Parsons Project, ‘Old and Wise.’ It was a complete change from the traditional ending, and the one that will always stand out for me.”

If Challis Davy didn’t have this appetite for pushing the creative envelope year after year, it’s doubtful the audience return rate would be so high, or that visitors would travel from around the globe to watch this one-of-a-kind production. “It’s a hat trick worth striving for,” says Duling. Which invites the question: what next?

“There was all this time for reflection when we were in lockdown,” Challis Davy says. “Now I’m in the state of mind where I don’t want to look to the future. I just want to savor the moment we’re having right now. Savor the satisfaction of knowing, despite other terrible circumstances, we’re able to put together this show that allows an audience to forget their troubles for 90 minutes and go home happy.”

Photo by Jeffrey Rovner

Diane (“Dee”) Challis Davy celebrates 25 years as director, but first appeared on the Pageant’s stage 45 years ago for their bicentennial show

40 years of scripts and Dan Duling still has stories left to tell

If Challis Davy brings a brave and bold heart, Dan Duling supplies the rich and curious mind. Trained as a playwright with a master’s degree in theater arts and a Ph.D in drama, Duling infuses his narratives with massive amounts of research, obsessive attention to wordsmithing, and a dose of historical context that bring traditional favorites – like The Last Supper – into renewed light.

“I enjoy research,” says Duling. “This job has given me wonderful opportunities for research. In many cases, I was unfamiliar with the art because there are all manner of different mediums. It’s always a learning process and a fun collaboration.”

Some of Duling’s favorite projects are those that give him the opportunity to highlight stories of lesser-known artists, primarily women and people of color. “I consider myself an American playwright with three admitted limitations. I was born a white heterosexual male. I feel I must be an apologist most of my time. It’s gratifying to be a supporter and promoter of artists of color and women artists.”

Of recent note, Duling enjoyed revisiting the work of John Nieto, a Native American artist who Duling originally presented in 1985 when Nieto himself attended the Pageant. “I was excited to write about a living artist who I could introduce to our audiences not just historically, but as someone who’s vital and alive.” Though Nieto passed in 2018, his family tentatively plans to attend this year’s show where his work is once again celebrated on the Pageant’s stage.

“We’re encouraging people to see the importance, and relevance, of art in our lives,” Duling says. “The pleasures of it. There are a multitude of ways one can be invited into the artistic experience. We have the potential to tell stories not just as old-fashioned history, but in ways that touch our own experiences.”

Likewise, although the works of Edward Hopper have been visited several times in the Pageant’s past, this year felt different. Not until recently did Duling discover – after reading Josephine Hopper’s diaries – the complicated relationship she experienced with her husband. “It changed my perception of his work,” Duling says. “I can’t call it serene anymore. Now there’s an existential claustrophobia about it that was evidenced in the relationship between those two people. I see it with a very different perspective now.”

This is the soul of a modern-day Monuments Man as a guardian of the arts. He not only brings obscure artists and lost art to the surface of our collective consciousness, but he revisits and interrogates old assumptions and well-known work. He recognizes that art isn’t only about the canvas. It’s about the context in which the canvas was created.

As for our modern adversary – the cell phone screen – Duling says: “The best argument I can make for our battle against short attention spans and screen addiction is that the Pageant is one place that still relies on hand-painted sets, homemade costumes, an old-school stage, and simple stagecraft. We’re being revolutionary by engaging in a retro-revolution.”

Photo by Jeffrey Rovner

For 40 years, scriptwriter Dan Duling has brought a Ph.D’s mind and a social justice warrior’s heart to his narratives

Richard Doyle’s decade of service changed his understanding of the Pageant’s role in the community

Richard Doyle first performed at the age of six for a crowd of Navy wives at a Naval base in Virginia. Until the pandemic hit last year, he hadn’t been away from the stage since the 14 months he spent in Vietnam in the mid-1960s.

In 1964, at the age of 19, Doyle (along with five others) founded South Coast Repertory (SCR) in Costa Mesa. From there, television, film, commercial, cartoon, voiceover, video game, and theater credits began to accumulate. Over the course of his 57-year career, he’s appeared in more than 200 productions on the SCR stage and has over 100 other acting credits to his name. This winter, for the first time, he’ll play the role of Ebenezer Scrooge in SCR’s annual production of A Christmas Carol.

When he came to the Pageant ten years ago, Doyle confesses he’d never attended a performance. Working six shows a year at SCR, along with other ancillary acting gigs, didn’t give him time for much else. But once here, he understood he had big shoes to fill. Thurl Ravenscroft, known for his work at Disney and beloved voice of Kellogg’s “Tony the Tiger,” narrated the show for 19 years. Skip Conover sat behind the microphone for the next 16. “I have to admit,” says Doyle, “the comment I heard most often was, ‘You’re no Thurl Ravenscroft, but good job!’ I wondered if I’d ever outlive his legacy.”

A single incident put Doyle’s doubts to rest. A woman approached him one evening and asked, “How did you do that?” She meant how did Doyle make her feel he was talking only to her. How did he establish that kind of intimacy and immediacy, night after night?

For one thing, Doyle’s childhood had him moving all over the world. The son of a Navy man, he spent time living around Europe and across the U.S., immersed in art, architecture, cultures, and cuisines. It gave him the ability to relate to, and communicate with, all kinds of people. He also acquired several accents along the way. “I had all these accents floating in my head,” he says. “I didn’t realize how many had imprinted on me, but suddenly I could make these accents work for me.”

Much of it, though, simply comes from 57 years of stage experience. “It’s the process of understanding the story and then relating to it. I’m engaged in the story with you. I’m feeling what you’re feeling. It’s as if I’m looking you in the face, seeing your reactions, and affirming your response –Yes, yes, that’s exactly what I feel. It’s terrible, isn’t it?”

Like his colleagues, Doyle had to discover his own relationship with The Last Supper. He’d been inside that Italian monastery as a child and experienced the space. “I was raised in a Catholic family, so I’m aware of the religious ramifications,” he says.

But for Doyle, theater always comes back to building community. The gravity of a community, and its commitment to the arts, is what Doyle brings to The Last Supper. “What I’m reading into this piece is the long, long history of the Pageant and how it symbolizes the dedication of a community to an idea.”

The notion of community, and how art contributes to its health and vitality, underpins what Doyle considers as essential to his work. “When I came to the Pageant, I didn’t understand the effect something like this had on a community, and how much the arts contribute to getting its members on the same page for at least one thing,” he says. “It’s important to create a community where people do these kinds of things. The Pageant puts up a microscope and says, ‘This is how it’s done.’ A community is reliant on its artists to make life rich, to give their lives a kind of meaning. To understand there’s something beyond trudging off to work each day.”

Doyle recounts some of the pieces reproduced in the Pageant, many of which were created before the advent of screens, and their impact on our nation’s evolution. “From the very beginning of our nation, we were supported by the arts,” he says. “The handmaid of history is the artist. Before there were photographs, television, or film, we relied on the artist’s conception of what life was like.”

When he reflects on the past decade, and his own evolution within the organization, he says, “It took me three or four years to understand what an impact the Pageant has on this community.”

Photo by Jeffrey Rovner

Nearly six decades on stage, and ten behind the Pageant microphone, give Richard Doyle’s nightly narratives gravity, immediacy, and intimacy

The guardians of the arts

In 2014, the Pageant presented “The Art Detective,” telling the story of The Last Supper’s miraculous survival following the British bombings of Milan. They staged the scaffolding and sandbags and, when they moved them away, revealed Leonardo da Vinci’s enduring masterpiece.

The subtext – embedded within the painting and the 13 men onstage reenacting it; woven into the orchestra music, the script, the narration, and direction; rooted in the 500 volunteers backstage and the eight decades of performances behind it – suggests these people are the scaffolding. By their countless hours of contribution, creativity, and service, they’re the preservationists and guardians of the arts. They are the modern-day Monuments Men and Women who make the Pageant worthy of annual return.

As the events of both 1943 and 2020 taught us, take nothing for granted. Art only endures with effort.

Congratulations to Diane Challis Davy, Dan Duling, and Richard Doyle on their 75 years of collective contributions to the Pageant.

Photo Submitted from FOA/POM archives

Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” staged in the modern day. This image was retrieved from the archives.

