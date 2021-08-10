The Festival of Arts celebrates its first Collectors’ Night
By MARRIE STONE
On a normal Saturday night, when the stage lights rise on the Pageant of the Masters, the Festival of Arts winds down. The music ends, crowds disperse, and the grounds turn ghostly silent until the Pageant’s intermission. Not so this past Saturday evening, when a sophisticated crowd of roughly 250 art collectors joined almost 80 artists to share an evening under the stars celebrating art.
Guests were treated to a complimentary photo session with award-winning photographers and an opportunity to purchase donated pieces of art by Festival artists. They watched artists at work painting platters that will be auctioned at the end of the month. They had a chance to win “Buyers Bucks” to spend at the Festival, and – if that weren’t fun enough – they danced in a bona fide conga line.
Photographer Tom Lamb leads the conga line
Visitors were welcomed by artists and Board members Cynthia Ayers, Chris Brazelton, Linda Jaggers, and Geraldine Cropser for a night full of artistic whimsy and fun activities. Here are a few of the things they enjoyed and what the artists had to say about it.
Oil painter Elizabeth McGhee poses with her H.G. Wells-inspired dress created for the Pageant’s “The Time Machine” show in 2019
Art-To-Go
Artists Fund volunteer Greg Rayes assisted visitors at the Art-To-Go display. Several pieces were sold, with proceeds to support the Artists’ Hardship Fund for artists in need. Laguna resident Lawrence Lee bought Ron Azevedo’s photo entitled Fred and Ginger. “I like the way Ron captured the glowing lights at night,” Lee said of the photo that depicted Prague’s iconic cityscape. Other Art-To-Go pieces sold included Michael Ward’s cigar boxes painted with architectural motifs.
Hugh Foster’s photography booth
Photographer Hugh Foster, owner of Load Bearing Studio in Santa Ana and FOA exhibitor, created an outdoor studio, complete with a hand-painted backdrop and posing table. Visitors lined up for a chance to sit for one of Foster’s expert photo sessions.
Australian-born photographer Peter Levshin also lent his expertise to take headshots of artists and board members for promotional purposes.
Melinda Puho, who exhibits jewelry in the Festival, sits for a portrait
Artists’ painted platters
Twelve Festival exhibitors stepped out of their artistic comfort zones and glazed platters in the Festival’s communal art center. Laguna Clay Company sponsored the platter painting party, providing the platters, new silky underglazes, and firing. Limited only by their own imaginations, artists painted koi fish and cherry blossoms, swallows and geometrical shapes, agave, and broccoli.
Even a topographical map of Laguna. “These are amazing,” said visitor Paulette Adams, surveying the artists at work. “The designs are all so different!”
Printmaker Vinita Voogd and mixed media artist Bruce Burr paint unique creations to be auctioned on August 29
Jessica Lopez teamed with Mike Tauber in coordinating a glazing demonstration and coaching the artists. “Most ceramic glazes are milky looking until fired, but these new silky underglazes are heavily pigmented, making it easier for artist to see the color they’re applying before it gets fired,”Tauber said. “It’s a huge step for the ceramics industry, and Laguna Clay Company is leading the way!”
“Participating on that special evening with the other artists was such an enjoyable experience,” says scratchboard artist Maaria Kader. Kader’s platter featured a gorgeous, glazed honeybee. “It was wonderful to see everyone’s own style in a different medium. They all owned it. I can’t wait to see all the finished glazed platters. Pottery is one of those mediums that can always surprise you when you open the kiln. Everyone was having fun whilst taking the task of glazing seriously. Especially since it’s for such a great cause.”
Mixed media artist Brian Giberson steps out of his normal medium to create a platter for the Artists Fund
Oil painter Monica Edwards, who produced a stunning platter decorated with Asian cherry blossoms, had this to say: “Since this was unfamiliar territory for most of us, we all worked in a kind of naive way of exploring the new medium. I’d love to have something like this every week if possible. I can’t wait to see the platters after they’re fired and complete. I’ve already seen a few I’d love to bid on.”
Laguna Clay Company owner Bryan Vansell was thrilled with the results. “The artists did a fantastic job on the platters,” he said. “They will all come out beautifully.”
Fiber artist Lisa Kijak puts paint to platter to create a gorgeous geometric design
The Artists Fund will present a preview of the finished platters in late August both on their website and at an in-person viewing on the grounds. Contact the Artists Fund (www.theartistsfund-foa.org) to receive a special invitation. Platters will be auctioned to the public alongside Art-To-Go on Sunday, Aug 29, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Dancing the night away
The evening ended with artists and guests joining together in a festive conga line that stretched throughout the grounds. Photographer Rick Graves, who uses a DistaCam camera to capture both time and space on a 66-inch roll of film, shot the event.
Photographer Rick Graves uses this DistaCam camera to capture the conga line in motion
“The energy that Mike Tauber, Wendy Wirth, and the entire Artists Fund team put into Collectors’ Night created a very fun event,” says mixed media artist Kate Cohen. “Many artists sold work, and all can’t wait for the platter unveiling! Special thanks to Laguna Clay Company for their generosity.”
Artists Wendy Wirth and Mike Tauber of the Artists Fund organized the evening’s event
Monica Edwards agrees. “I feel like Saturday evening’s Collectors’ Night was my favorite night so far this season,” she says. “Having a chance to create with several of the other artists from all disciplines was a feeling of collaboration, even if we all were working on our own creations.”
Event organizer and acrylics artist Wendy Wirth enjoyed a laugh at the end of the night. “My favorite moment happened with the ‘Buyers Bucks’ winner. A woman scrambled towards us at the check-in desk, frantic to put one more opportunity ticket into the bucket before the winner was pulled. She was confused when I stopped her. ‘Nancy,’ I told her. ‘It’s too late. You’ve already won.’ Given Nancy’s determination to win, no surprise she was thrilled.
The $250 Buyers Bucks certificate went towards Nancy’s purchase from a Festival of Arts’ exhibitor on a piece of her choosing. “It was a great way to end the evening,” says Wirth.
Oil painter Pil Ho Lee puts his skills on display at the Festival’s first Collectors’ Night
