Sustainability and creativity are the front seat drivers for the FOA and Volvo Cars partnership

This summer, Volvo Cars is putting environmental sustainability and creativity in the driver’s seat at the popular Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and Pageant of the Masters in Laguna Beach.

“Ever since our founding in 1927, Volvo Cars has been designing cars that put people first. We believe the Volvo lifestyle is about so much more than your vehicle. We are particularly pleased to help the Festival of Arts/Pageant of the Masters bring back art, design, and a reimagined look at sustainability in 2021 and we proudly support their mission of art education and design,” said Aleck Brownstein, Sales and Marketing Director, Volvo Cars Western Region.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Volvo’s first pure electric compact SUV, a 2021 XC40 Recharge, displayed near the front entrance

Festival and Pageant patrons will have the opportunity to discover Volvo’s first pure electric compact SUV, a 2021 XC40 Recharge, displayed near the front entrance of the art show. Not only is it designed for a smooth driving experience, but also to reduce environmental impact, including by sustainable materials.

If Festival goers like what they see, they may enter an opportunity drawing for a chance to win a 2021 XC40 Recharge, valued at $60,690. The winner will be able to design and personalize their Volvo, including choosing the vehicle color. Raffle tickets are $5 each or five tickets for $20. On Saturday, Aug 28, the lucky winning ticket will be pulled during the Pageant of the Masters Celebrity Benefit. Volvo donated the vehicle in support of the nonprofit Festival of Arts’ mission; proceeds will go to art education programming.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

A future imagined by artist Yazmany Arboleda

“We are grateful for Volvo’s partnership, especially after the financial challenges we faced in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” shared David Perry, Festival of Arts President. “We applaud Volvo for setting a goal of only producing and selling fully electric vehicles by 2030.”

Volvo is also providing complimentary EV charging for the ChargePoint chargers installed by the City of Laguna Beach and located in City parking lot #11 across the street from the Festival grounds. “Volvo supports drivers who already embrace an electric vehicle lifestyle for a more carbon neutral future and the City of Laguna Beach for having the foresight to invest in a charging infrastructure for their residents,” added Brownstein.

Also on display at the Festival of Arts is a mural by renowned Brooklyn artist and architect Yazmany Arboleda, who imagines a vision of what a more sustainable Laguna Beach could be in 2030. Commissioned by Volvo, the mural is just a small example of the car company’s commitment to supporting the arts and encouraging creativity and sustainability.

“For generations, the arts have served as catalysts for important conversations, inspiring cultural and social movements. Volvo understands that and believes its focus on environmental sustainability will lead to beneficial and progressive change,” concluded Perry.

For more information on the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and Pageant of the Masters, visit www.foapom.com.

For more information on Volvo Car USA LLC, visit www.volvocars.com/us.

Gallery Q at the Susi Q reopens and calls for artists for Harmonious Diversity exhibit

Gallery Q is excited to announce its first in-person exhibit of 2021, Harmonious Diversity. Orange County artists of all ages are invited to “let their imagination be their inspiration” and submit their artwork to Gallery Q on Wednesday, Aug 18 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30- 6:30pm.

“We’re delighted to reopen after months of being closed and eager to celebrate our local artist community,” said Judy Baker, Gallery Q’s Arts Coordinator. “While concerns of COVID do continue, recommended safety precautions and building protocol will be observed.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Sabra Lande, “Untitled”

Mediums accepted for this exhibition include collage, paintings, drawings, mixed media, digital art, photographs, jewelry, sculpture, textiles, mosaics, relief, or ceramics. There is an entry fee of $25 for the first piece, additional entries are $5 each with a limit of two. Scholarships are available to individuals 65+ on a limited income. Visit the Susi Q front desk (380 Third St) or download the guideline and application form here.

A free Artist’s Reception with light refreshments will take place on the Susi Q Senior Center’s patio on Friday, Aug 27 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Susi Q Executive Director Nadia Babayi adds, “This special exhibit has been made possible through the generous underwriting of Carla and Jeff Meberg. We are grateful for their gift.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Gretchen Shannon, “Handwoven”

The exhibit will be on display from August 25 through October 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Many of the art pieces in the show will be available for sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Laguna Beach Seniors.

Gallery Q, located at the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Senior Center, is a public exhibition space dedicated to showcasing and celebrating the talent of emerging, semi-professional, and professional artists in Orange County.

For more information, visit www.thesusiq.org or call (949) 715-8106.

Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival returns to town October 2021

After over a year without large events, nonprofit organizations KX FM and the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce are excited to announce the return of The Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival to be held Thursday, Oct 14, 2021.

General admission and VIP tickets went on sale June 4 at www.tasteoflagunabeach.com. More than 40 local restaurants and award-winning chefs will showcase their most popular menu items, signature recipes, and specialty dishes, and live music will be performed at the Festival of Arts grounds. The event is open to both locals and visitors. It will include a silent auction and a competition between participating restaurants and chefs.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

2019 Taste of Laguna fun with The Cliff

The 2021 event will be the second time combining the Chamber’s The Taste of Laguna with the annual concert hosted by KX FM. Canceled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, the return of The Taste embraces a growing figurative and literal appetite for food, music, and community togetherness that promises not to disappoint.

KX FM broadcasts from Pacific Coast Highway on 104.7 FM and streams to audiences around the world at www.kxfmradio.org or via the KX FM app. KX FM is the home of generational alt-rock, as well as an eclectic mix of music, informative talk, and local entertainment. The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce drives economic prosperity and quality of life for the community of Laguna Beach by being the voice of business, promoting collaboration, and helping members grow their business.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

(L-R) Nancy Pooley, Dave Csira, Stacia Stabler, and Suzanne Taylor

Both nonprofit organizations boast new female leadership this year with decades of combined event production experience. Chamber President and CEO Sandy Morales previously produced The Taste of Anaheim for 10 years while working for the Anaheim Chamber. “We are excited to bring back The Taste to our community, showcasing our amazing restaurants here in Laguna Beach! Partnering with KX FM has only enhanced this annual event with live music and dancing, and we plan to show everyone a good time,” said Morales.

KX FM General Manager Alyssa Hayek is excited for the uniqueness of 2021’s event. “We have such a diverse community of restaurants here in Laguna Beach that allows The Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival to be unique each and every year. This year we decided to take a global approach to The Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival since so many of us have been unable to travel. We are able to showcase the diversity of the restaurants that are in Laguna Beach and pair them with music that compliments the cuisine. This way you can feel transported as you eat delicious food without ever leaving Laguna,” Hayek said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Wine Gallery sharing tasty treats in 2019

General admission tickets are $85 with entrance at 6 p.m. Limited VIP tickets are available for $150, which includes one-hour early entry (5 p.m.), two drink tickets, a private bar, and lounge area. Food is included in the ticket price. Drink tickets will be available for purchase inside festival grounds, with several bar locations throughout the event.

More information and tickets can be found at www.tasteoflagunabeach.com.

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming visitors with their August program of events. For more information, visit

www.crystalcovestatepark.org

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy Instagram

Join a Park Ranger for a fun introduction to the ecology of Crystal Cove State Park at their weekly Junior Ranger programs on Tuesdays, August 10, 17, 24 and 31 at 10 a.m. This children’s nature program is a favorite in State Parks and allows visitors ages 7-12 to earn a badge. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at School-State Park stoplight, follow signs towards the campground.) Come for the program, stay for the day. $15 day-use parking fee.

Summer is an exciting time to learn about our local nature. Join a park naturalist on a one-mile Family Nature Hike at Crystal Cove State Park on Wednesdays, August 11, 18 and 25 at 9 a.m. to learn about the plants and animals living in the park. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at School-State Park stoplight, follow the signs to the Campground/Moro day use.) $15 day-use fee.

Join park naturalist Alex for a fun, kid-friendly Beach Scavenger Hunt on Thursdays, August 12 and 26 at 9 a.m. Search for natural treasures left behind by the ocean and learn about the coastal marine wildlife found in the park’s Marine Protected Area (MPA). Bring water, sunscreen, and a hat. Meet at the Reef Point Parking Lot (PCH coastward at stoplight Reef Point, turn left after the entrance kiosk and meet at the first restroom building.) $15 day-use fee.

Explore Crystal Cove State Park at your own pace. Head out on the Environmental Study Loop Trail or into Moro Canyon with self-guided activities on this Family Fun Morning on Fridays, August 13, 20 and 27 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Look for animal evidence, smell local plants and listen for bird songs while learning about the natural resources in the park. Meet a park naturalist to pick up your adventure goodies at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at School-State Park stoplight, follow signs towards the campground.) $15 day-use fee.

Love birds and strolls in the park? Need help identifying the calls and songs? Join a Crystal Cove State Park bird expert on a guided Summer Bird Walk on Saturday, August 14 at 8 a.m. on both the inland and coastal areas of the park. Look for local species and summer migrants on this lovely early morning meander. Meet at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at School-State Park stoplight, follow signs towards the campground.) $15 day use fee. Among the birds, you might spot are Anna’s Hummingbird, American Kestrel, Black-Bellied Plover, Black Phoebe, Brown Pelican, and the Great Blue Heron. For a directory of birds, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org/birds-of-crystal-cove/. For a trail map, click here.

Crystal Cove State Park is hosting a Coastal Geology Tour on Sunday, August 15 at 10 a.m. where a geologist will crack the mystery about those hamburger bun-shaped rocks dotting the shoreline and explain how sea level was once as high as the cliffs. Visit several diverse and geologically outstanding sites which all display a story from a different geologic time. Meet at Los Trancos lot at the trailer (PCH turn inland at the Los Trancos stoplight). Day-use fee: $5/per hour.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Explore the huge variety of seaweeds on a guided Seaweeds & Sea Creatures Beach Walk and discover the countless species of marine algae; green, red, and brown which are found on the beach at Crystal Cove State Park on Saturday, August 21 at 2 p.m. Learn about the biology, ecology and even human uses of seaweeds. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #2 near the boardwalk (PCH coastward at Newport Coast, right at kiosk to the first lot.) $15 day-use fee.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Crystal Cove is a great spot to look for resident dolphins, migrating gray whales and birds just passing by the coastline. Join a park naturalist for a Whale & Wildlife “Twalk” on Saturday, August 28 at 9 a.m. and learn some fun facts about the coastal creatures while walking the bluff trail and scanning the ocean at each overlook. Meet at Pelican Point lot #4. (PCH coastward at Newport Coast and left at the kiosk to the last lot.) $15 day-use fee.

Note: For all events, activities are free (unless a cost is listed). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).

Meet Shelter’s Pets of the Week

Two guinea pigs are taking over as Pets of the Week. This pair of friends have yet to be named, but are looking for a home that will take the both of them in. They were found abandoned behind a restaurant dumpster in the Canyon, but have made a full recovery at the shelter and are in great health. These two love to have fun, and are very entertaining when it comes to ensuring they get enough food. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have these two guinea pigs adopted together as soon as possible.

Click on photos for larger images

These two friends come as a package, and are full of love to give

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, the shelter’s return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. For information on adoption procedures, call (949) 497-3552 or go to www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.