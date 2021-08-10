NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 64  |  August 10, 2021

Lisa Meehan’s obsession with gourds grows 081021

Lisa Meehan’s obsession with gourds grows into a cast of charismatic characters at Art-A-Fair 

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Artist Lisa Meehan of Mama Gourds readily admits she’s obsessed with gourds and that sometimes she becomes so attached to her creations, she doesn’t want to part with them. 

“I’m not a good salesperson,” she says.

Initially, Meehan was captivated with the wild and wonderful world of gourds after seeing firsthand how different and amusing their shapes can be right off the vine. “They just crack me up,” she says.

Although Meehan comments, “This is only my second time exhibiting here at Art-A-Fair and with a large body of fine artists,” she seems right at home.

Genesis of gourds

Gourds have been around for a long time. One of the earliest domesticated types of plants, a subspecies of the bottle gourd, Lagenaria siceraria, have been discovered in archaeological sites dating from as early as 13,000 BCE. The total number of gourd species may exceed 700 and have had numerous traditional uses throughout history, including as tools, musical instruments, objects of art, and, of course, food.

Lisa Meehan closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Lisa Meehan of Mama Gourds

However, Meehan uses them in a nontraditional way by enhancing their natural forms to match her own whimsical version of the world. Each piece tells a story, conjures a memory, or sends out an invitation to play.

Although she has a variety of pieces, her signature figures – Day of the Dead and the rotund sunbathers – have a particular story to tell.

The history behind the Day of the Dead characters is very personal. “I started making them after the death of my sister, as a way to cope with my grief,” says Meehan. “I love the idea of ‘day of the dead’ as a way to honor and celebrate a part of life that can be so hidden. It is my way of turning loss into something beautiful.”

Lisa Meehan day of the dead

Click on photo for a larger image

Painting one of her Day of the Dead characters

“While it is true I had tried a few skeletons before that time, after her passing, of course, the tradition took on much more meaning. At first, they were spooky and ‘halloweeny’, then evolved into patterns of all different kinds – telling stories, reflecting nature, some bold and graphic.” 

Meehan explains that the origin of the swimmers/sunbathers was shape-driven. “It was a natural outgrowth of looking at gourds and thinking of them as bodies. I kept experimenting with outfits of various kinds. We have also spent many a day at the pool or the beach!”

She notes that frequently passersby laugh at the bathing suit characters, and say, ‘That’s exactly what I look like in a bathing suit.” 

“The longer I’ve been working with the sunbathers, the more I start to resemble them,” says Meehan, “in an organically formed and curved way.”

So deep is her devotion to gourds, “I used to take them to the beach to sand them while my girls were playing,” she says.

Lisa Meehan swimmer

Click on photo for a larger image

Her bathing suit ladies attract a lot of attention

Enamored with gourds

Raised in Laguna Niguel, Meehan received a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Illustration at California State University at Long Beach and even took a few classes at Laguna Beach School of Art (before it was named LCAD). After working for a short time freelancing, she got married and had two daughters, now 16 and 18 years old.

The family – Lisa, her husband, and daughters – live on a three-acre farm in the Fallbrook hills. She grows around 50 percent of the gourds she uses, the rest she buys. 

 “When my girls were little, we did arts and crafts all the time,” says Lisa. “I loved it and they did too.”

After visiting Welburn Gourd Farm in Del Luz to get some gourds, they started painting them. “Then I learned how to grow them,” Lisa says. “The girls moved on to do other things, but I became obsessed with gourds. They grow in hilarious shapes, and I love personalizing them and making funny bodies and characters. I kept doing it, and I’ve been doing it ever since.”

Lisa Meehan cow

Click on photo for a larger image

One of her more elaborate sculptures

“It takes about a year for the gourds to dry until they are hard like wood and the inner layer is like cork,” Meehan says. “They start out green, dry out, then turn brown, and start looking horrible, and then I use them. I poke holes in them, make armature, add layers of paper mache, then sand and paint them. It’s a pretty natural method – I use non-toxic paint – and wait for everything to dry.” 

This brings up the age-old question – which comes first, the gourd or the idea?

“Sometimes I find an usual shape and that sparks an idea, or I have an idea and I look for the perfect body and shape,” Meehan says. “Then I work on it – and it could change.”

When she’s not exhibiting, Meehan works every day in her 10 ft by 10 ft studio on their Fallbrook acreage. “I have everything out and in process all the time,” she says. “My process looks chaotic because there are so many stages. While something dries, I’ll work on something else. I have multiple gourds going at the same time.” 

Lisa Meehan painting

Click on photo for a larger image

Putting on finishing touches 

Mama Gourds currently sells online at Esty and has gained many collectors. 

“When I began, I started with holiday pieces – Christmas and Halloween – and then expanded,” Meehan says. “Even though I focus on Day of the Dead and the sunbathers, I do have a number of other pieces. I follow where an idea leads me. I tend to fall in love with each one and part of me feels sad when I sell them. I develop a relationship with them – the figures seem alive.”

Although Meehan says the name Mama Gourds came from that period when her girls were young and they used gourds for their crafts, it also seems to reflect the way she feels about her creations. She brings them to life, nurtures them, and then she has to say “goodbye.”

Lisa Meehan start now

Click on photo for a larger image

Llama Yama Yoga 

Meehan sees her figures as a way to relate to customers.

“I’ve been doing this for 13 years now. I’m not going to get rich – or anything – but I feel so grateful that I get to create pieces that people connect with. It’s a gift to have the ability to do so and be part of an atmosphere like Art-A-Fair – and make connections to folks both online and in person. 

“People always tell me to raise my prices, but that’s not what it’s about. For me it’s a privilege to be able to do this. I had an amazing first year here, and this is a good one as well,” she says.

So don’t hesitate to stop by Booth A5 at Art-A-Fair and see Meehan’s fantastic fanciful gourd art. 

For more of Lisa Meehan’s work, go to www.etsy.com/shop/mamagourds

You can also follow her on Instagram @mamagourdslm.

Art-A-Fair is located at 777 Laguna Canyon Rd.

For more information on Art-A-Fair, go to www.art-a-fair.com or call (949) 494-4514.

 

