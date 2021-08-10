NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

75.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 64  |  August 10, 2021

James Norman Hall 081021

James Norman Hall

“Jimmy”

James Norman Hall

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

James Norman Hall

Jimmy brought light to the world wherever he went.

Jimmy would greet each day with a smile,

stopping to talk to friends, old and new, along the way.

Jimmy lived a simple life 

but had a profound effect on 

everyone who knew him.

Jimmy would find the good in every situation,

person and challenge.

Jimmy would give you the shirt

off his back, literally.

Jimmy would give his last dollar

for his friends and family

or even someone he didn’t know

if he felt he needed it more than he did.

Jimmy was sharp minded, quick witted, kind and caring.

Jimmy was a true follower of Jesus, showing love to all.

He loved his child, Henry, and was proud to be his father.

He loved God and loved Laguna.

Jimmy dreamed of one last road trip to Santa Cruz

But now he is in Heaven, dancing,

Laughing and enjoying eternity to its fullest.

He would want you all to know that

he had peace about going home.

We would have cherished more days

With our dear beloved friend

But knowing he went to be with the Lord,

On August 2, 2021

Free from burden, is a blessing.

Jimmy, you are forever in my heart my brother.

I will see you again soon.

Please join us for a

Celebration of life for

Jimmy Hall

January 20, 1957 - August 2, 2021

Memorial Service and Paddle Out

Saturday, Aug 14, 2021

9 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow Beach

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.