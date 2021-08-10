NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 64  |  August 10, 2021

Art in Public Places 081021

“Art in Public Places” – Wave 1 by Doug Snider

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

This is the twenty-first in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are over 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

Wave 1 by San Diego Artist Doug Snider was installed in 2009 at 777 Laguna Canyon Rd.

Funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach, this colorful work captures the energy and excitement of the Civic Arts and Art Festival District. Created of concrete, the hand-molded bench heralds the entrances to the Art-A-Fair and Sawdust Art Festivals. 

Art in side view

Click on photo for a larger image

Doug Snider graduated from LBHS and currently lives in San Diego

Snider graduated from Laguna Beach High School. His work began to flourish in the 90s when he was motivated by a scholarship and tuition waiver to attend the University of Hawaii at Manoa where he received his MFA. At this time, he was mostly influenced by a young group of artists living on the North Shore of Oahu. Artworks were installed in several locations around Oahu such as Honolulu Hale (City Hall), the Kennedy Theater, and the Academy of Arts of Honolulu for as long as one year or more. 

After Hawaii, he worked as an artist in residence at Kohler in the Arts/Industry Program in Wisconsin. His experience working with teams grew in this environment including collaborating with engineers, factory workers (slip casters), mold makers, kiln and glaze technicians, designers, and photographers. 

Art in back of bench

Click on photo for a larger image

The rarely seen back of “Wave 1”

Snider spent five months creating a body of work in an 18th-century bread factory converted into a ceramic studio in Switzerland. Alongside Swiss-French ceramicists, he expanded his communication skills, adapted to working in metric conversions, and acquired European techniques. With the materials in Switzerland not readily available compared to the U.S., it was essential that he worked closely with local artists to purchase the materials he needed from other countries. The body of work that was completed was installed at Nestlé’s Worldwide Research and Development Headquarters in Lausanne where a wall relief is still on loan today. 

In 2004, Snider participated in the first Urban Tree project developed by the Port of San Diego. Two 15’ trees titled The Happy Tree and El Lizardo were on loan for one year and on display along the embarcadero near the cruise ship terminal. 

Art in donut

Click on photo for a larger image

“Wave 1” captures the energy and excitement of the Civic Arts and Art Festival District

He also has work on loan to various institutions such as the Laguna Art Museum, the San Diego Children’s Museum, and the Public Art office of the Port of San Diego. Private parties have also commissioned him to design and create works of art for their home. 

In addition, Snider also has ten years of experience as a teacher at various institutions such as the University of Hawaii, San Diego State University, community colleges, and privately from his studio.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here.

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

