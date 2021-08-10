NewLeftHeader

Laguna legend Al Roberts continues to give to the community he loved

Although longtime resident and local Laguna legend Al Roberts passed away on February 7, 2021, his spirit of generosity is alive and well. It was just announced that gifts of $105,000 each from his estate will be given to six of his favorite local charities, according to Clark Collins, Trustee, and Ken Jillson, Al’s partner of fifty years. 

“The Clinic owes a debt of gratitude to Al Roberts. He generously supported the Clinic for decades. Al and Ken have been true friends of the Clinic, always accessible, among the first to lend their support at critical junctures, and to join in celebrating our achievements. We are truly grateful.” –Jorge Rubal, MD, MBA, CEO, the Laguna Beach Community Clinic

Laguna legend dog

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Ken Jillson

Ken Jillson (on left) and Al Roberts at Lake Louise

“Human beings are the authors of their own acts, with responsibility for their honorable values. Having his heart in the community, Al Roberts through his philanthropic deeds gave aesthetic form to ideas and dreams conceived in this community in order to make this a better place for all of us. Laguna Beach Seniors is grateful to Al’s legacy gift which will support our hybrid technology upgrades at the Susi Q.” –Nadia Babayi, Executive Director, Laguna Beach Seniors at the Susi Q

“Al Roberts’ infectious love for Laguna Beach and its people will long be honored at the museum where he made history by raising money to bring attention to the AIDS crisis and where he made many memories with lifelong friends. Laguna Art Museum is deeply moved by Al’s act of generosity which will allow the museum to better serve others, and which inspires us all to be more like him.” –Julie Perlin Lee, Executive Director, Laguna Art Museum

Laguna legend Taylor

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Ken Jillson

“Art of AIDS” at the Laguna Art Museum in 2002 – (L-R) Penny Marshall, Dr. Arnie Klein, Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, Jack Kenefick, Al, and Merv Griffin

Three additional gifts will go to: the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, MenAlive – the OC Gay Men’s Chorus, and the LGBTQ Center OC.

In addition to being the CEO of Jillson & Roberts Gift Wrap from its founding in 1974 to its sale in 1994, Mr. Roberts co-founded the AIDS Services Foundation Orange County in 1985; headed up development of Hagan Place on Third Street and Mermaid in Laguna Beach, a twenty-seven-unit apartment complex for low-income persons living with HIV/AIDS; and co-chaired Art for AIDS for several years, a star-studded joint venture of ASF and the Laguna Art Museum.

A limited number of Al’s distinctive memorial books are still available. Please contact Clark Collins at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to request a copy or make a donation in Al’s honor to: Laguna Beach Community Clinic, 362 Third St, Laguna Beach, CA 92651, Attn: Dr. Jorge Rubal.

 

