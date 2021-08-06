NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 63  |  August 6, 2021

Laguna Beach artist “Bob” Gastaldi helps 080621

Laguna Beach artist “Bob” Gastaldi helps launch Second Harvest community art initiative

Together with Laguna Beach artist Jerome “Bob” Gastaldi, who created the 15’ x 75’ installation entitled The Gleaners inside the Second Harvest Distribution Center in fall 2019, Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County last Friday unveiled a community mural project – a new, 2.5-story-tall, brightly colored mural at its Irvine distribution center. The mural features Orange County residents who are served by the nonprofit.

In addition, further showcasing the notion that art nourishes the soul just as food nourishes the body, a Second Harvest semi-trailer was transformed into a giant easel equipped with a 48’ canvas where attendees stood, paintbrush to paintbrush, painting over terms such as “nourish,” “community,” and “hope,” sketched in by Gastaldi, to encourage and inspire artistic spirit. Ten local preschoolers who received this gift of a visual lesson about nutrition’s importance to all led the way.

Just as food nourishes the body, art can nourish the soul: That’s the message Second Harvest is sending with this project.

“Our mobile art installation will serve the community in three key ways: Remind us that food is the most fundamental of necessities, help people learn about the role nutrition plays in strengthening our community, and provide an expressive way for us to connect with one another,” said Harald Herrmann, CEO, Second Harvest. “There is no better way to represent the movement of food throughout the community than by using a truck that serves all 34 cities in Orange County to bring this artistic endeavor straight to the people we serve.”

“This project is near and dear to my heart,” said Gastaldi. “Creating art with the community is a deep source of inspiration for me and knowing that it’s reaching and engaging with people all ages throughout the county is beyond gratifying.”

For more information about Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, or to make a donation, visit www.feedoc.org.

 

