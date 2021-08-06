NewLeftHeader

few clouds

74.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 63  |  August 6, 2021

PMMC opens first satellite presence 080621

PMMC opens first satellite presence at Pacific City, Huntington Beach

Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) opened its first satellite presence outside of Laguna Beach at Pacific City, an oceanfront shopping center in Huntington Beach, following a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, July 16.

The kiosk will sell PMMC and Huntington Beach merchandise as well as other coastal commodities and will serve as an educational outreach tool for the center. The PMMC team hopes one month of sales will cover the cost to fully rehabilitate one marine mammal patient, which ranges from $2,500 to $3,500.

PMMC opens group

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

A joyous ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand opening

“Pacific City is absolutely dedicated to the interests of marine life, and since 25 percent of PMMC’s rescues come from Huntington Beach, we wanted to do our part to help drive awareness of the hazards facing these incredible marine mammals,” says Jennifer Williams, Marketing Director for the shopping center. “We invite the community to explore the gifts and information the PMMC will have available through the kiosk, which will be located on the first level near lululemon each weekend throughout the summer.”

PMMC began in 1971 with two lifeguards and a veterinarian rehabilitating seals and sea lions in their bathtub. Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, PMMC has blossomed into not only a substantial marine mammal rehabilitation center but a leading organization for research and ocean conservation.

“We wouldn’t be where we are today without the members of our community. A special thank you to the Pacific City management team and especially Jen Williams, member of the PMMC Ocean Club, for getting the conversation started about a partnership with Pacific City,” said Debbie Finster, VP of Philanthropy at PMMC. “Because of the shopping center’s generosity, the kiosk space is 100 percent donated and all proceeds will go toward the mission at PMMC.”

The ribbon-cutting event was attended by members of the Pacific City management team, including Jeff Miyaoka, Jen Williams, and Christine Cacho; Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie Norris, who recently named PMMC “nonprofit of the year”; Austin Mejiawho was representing the office of Congresswoman Michelle Steel (CA-48); John Villa, Chair-Elect and interim CEO for the Huntington Beach Chamber of Commerce; Glenn Gray, PMMC board member; and members of PMMC’s newly formed Ocean Club.

“I was delighted join the Pacific Marine Mammal Center for the grand opening of their new educational kiosk at Pacific City,” said Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris. “As PMMC celebrates their 50th anniversary, it is wonderful to see them grow their mission saving the marine life of Southern California. Thank you to the entire team at PMMC for inspiring people all across Orange County to protect our beautiful coastline.” 

To learn more about PMMC, visit www.pacificmmc.org.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.