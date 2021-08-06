NewLeftHeader







 Volume 13, Issue 63  |  August 6, 2021

The Festival of Arts celebrates 080621

The Festival of Arts celebrates its first Collectors’ Night

By MARRIE STONE

On a normal Saturday night, when the stage lights rise on the Pageant of the Masters, the Festival of Arts winds down. The music ends, crowds disperse, and the grounds turn ghostly silent until the Pageant’s intermission. Not so this past Saturday evening, when a sophisticated crowd of roughly 250 art collectors joined almost 80 artists to share an evening under the stars celebrating art. 

Guests were treated to a complimentary photo session with award-winning photographers and an opportunity to purchase donated pieces of art by Festival artists. They watched artists at work painting platters that will be auctioned at the end of the month. They had a chance to win “Buyers Bucks” to spend at the Festival, and – if that weren’t fun enough – they danced in a bona fide conga line. 

The Festival Lamb conga

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jeffrey Rovner

Photographer Tom Lamb leads the conga line 

Visitors were welcomed by artists and Board members Cynthia Ayers, Chris Brazelton, Linda Jaggers, and Geraldine Cropser for a night full of artistic whimsy and fun activities. Here are a few of the things they enjoyed and what the artists had to say about it.

