 Volume 13, Issue 63  |  August 6, 2021

County Treasurer schedules annual property tax auctions

Numerous tax-delinquent properties may be hitting the auction block on August 18, with online bidding open to members of the general public who have completed a pre-registration process by August 10. This year will be the first ever online auction of all improved and unimproved properties. 

“Bidders can view all new parcels online using a GIS map of each parcel that is unpaid and available,” said OC Treasurer-Tax Collector Shari L. Freidenrich. “These parcels are sold as is and the county makes no representation as to the usage, suitability or legal compliance of any parcel. Anyone making a purchase should do their homework, as this is a ‘buyer beware’ sale.”

Interested parties can view a list of properties and a GIS map by going directly to https://octaxauction.mytaxsale.com/. To download a list of all parcels, a user must register for a User ID. The parcels subject to auction have been delinquent on at least one installment of property taxes for at least five years. Delinquent property owners must pay off 100 percent of their taxes and penalties by 5 p.m. on August 17 in order to be removed from the tax auction. 

If you are interested in bidding on a parcel, you will also need to register as a user at https://octaxauction.mytaxsale.com/ and submit a refundable deposit of $1,500 by eCheck by August 10. No bidder registrations will be accepted after August 10. Once you have registered, log into the site and click on “My Payments” and select “Submit Deposit.” All deposits must be made by eCheck (bank account) through the website to the county’s third-party vendor, Grant Street Group, and received no later than 5 p.m. PST on August 10. Registration will not be permitted by mail or in person and will not be permitted after this date.

If you are not a successful bidder on a parcel, your deposit will be automatically refunded to your bank account within 10 business days after the close of the auction. Grant Street Group will transfer the deposits of all successful bidders to the County of Orange for credit toward the purchase. Bidding will start at 8 a.m. with batches of parcels scheduled to close through the stated close times posted online. This is a buyer beware sale and all sales are final. 

The Treasurer sets the minimum bids based on the total amount of delinquent taxes, penalties, and selling costs. Some liens may not be discharged by the sale, so it is important to check out the detailed information on the tax auction website. By law, owners of a tax-defaulted property may not purchase that property either directly or indirectly at a price below the minimum offered at the auction. 

If you have general questions regarding the tax auction, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (714) 834-3411 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. You can direct any questions regarding the website or the bidding process to the Auction Administrator or call the county’s customer support at (877) 274-9320 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

 

