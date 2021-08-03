NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 62  |  August 3, 2021

Talyn Fiore launches a collection of poems 080321

Talyn Fiore launches a collection of poems and photos entitled Brown-Eyed Girl

On her 30th birthday, August 9, Talyn Fiore will launch Brown-Eyed Girl, a collection of poems and photography born from the author’s heartache, transformed into vulnerable and inspirational art. 

Talyn, whose family has had a home in Laguna Beach for twelve years, moved here full-time during the lockdown last year. She found inspiration in the beautiful beach town, pouring her heart and soul into a poetry book. All the photography (done by Fiore herself) in the book was taken on Fisherman’s Cove where she lives.

“I have been many things in my life, but in my subconscious core, I’ve always been a writer. I’ve been telling stories and creating worlds for as long as I can remember,” Talyn says. “I wrote poems as a young girl, but it wasn’t until the pandemic lockdown that I rediscovered this part of myself at the bottom of heartache.”

Talyn Fiore Talyn

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Talyn Fiore

“Overwhelmed with loneliness, poetry poured out of me. As my sadness faded, I shelved my poetry journal. Weeks later, mesmerized by the sun and inspired by joy, a poem meandered into my mind. I had been operating under the false belief that artists had to be in pain to create; realizing any emotion could create art was a revelation. 

“Months later, an intuitive told me to bask in the bliss of the book I was writing. I told her I wasn’t writing a book. One day, while writing a poem on the beach I realized 55 poems were in my journal. I flipped to the very first page and read what I had written on March 18, 2020: ‘A Book of Poems by TF.’ Chills covered my body: this was the book.”

Talyn fiore cover

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Cover of Talyn’s book

“Since then, I’ve spent months typing up poems, figuring out the aesthetic, taking photos, editing photos, formatting, designing, and physically building this book – filled with numerology to the brim, which is explained therein.

“Half of Brown-Eyed Girl was born of longing when I was isolated during the shutdown, while the other half emerged from a place of happiness and power. Everyone is made of darkness and light; one cannot exist without the other. The contrast between them is what makes life meaningful. So much of the beauty in our lives is born of situations that, at the time, felt earth-shattering.

“My hope is that my words and photos inspire you to look within for love and to express gratitude for the beauty that surrounds us.”

Talyn Fiore is a screenwriter, actress, interior designer, and all-around creative. Brown-Eyed Girl is available online at Amazon (where it is currently #2 on the New Releases in Individual Photographer Books list), Target, and Barnes & Noble. You may also follow her on Instagram @talynfiore.

 

