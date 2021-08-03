Artist Joan Gladstone celebrates 080321

Artist Joan Gladstone celebrates her first year at the Sawdust Festival

By DIANNE RUSSELL

In an April 2018 Stu News article, Lagunan Joan Gladstone admitted she loved to visit the Sawdust Festival – yes, because one day she might like to exhibit her paintings there – but also because of the creative energy pulsing within its Canyon setting. However, most importantly because the smell of sawdust reminded her of moments with her father when she was a little girl.

“He loved interior design, and to build furniture,” she says. “He’d say, ‘hold this piece of wood,’ and I’d breathe in the scent. Sometimes he’d take me from our home in Brooklyn to MOMA, and then we’d go eat somewhere in Little Italy, in Manhattan. Those are wonderful memories. My mom was creative too. An aunt was a sculptor.”

Now, after retiring from a 40-year award-winning career, Joan has achieved her goal by exhibiting at the Sawdust for the first time – and as it has been said – it’s never too late to reset your clock and realize your dreams.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Joan has lived in Laguna for 30 years

Art journey

Joan’s artistic side came out early – she started drawing when she was five or six years old. She remembers that every time she brought her grandfather a drawing, it would strangely disappear. Then after spotting a large mound under the oilcloth on the kitchen table, she discovered he’d been sticking them under the cloth to save them.

Later she decided to study art. “I was a Fine Arts student at Boston University. I was sketching in charcoal. It was a very rigorous program and gave me a tremendous classical foundation. However, as a freshman, I decided it might be difficult to make a living as an artist.”

After coming to California in 1980, Joan switched gears and became a high-powered public relations/marketing executive and agency owner in Orange County in 1989.

She quickly earned a reputation for her calm demeanor and smart strategic thinking, especially when her clients were undergoing crises – the unexpected death of a top executive in a plane crash; product recalls; toxic spills.

Before moving to Laguna in 1992, Joan lived in Irvine, but always had it in her mind to live here, feeling that to be in a community of artists would restart her love for painting. She says that while she always loved painting, it was challenging to find time to take art lessons, given her demanding career.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Joan loves vibrant colors!

Then from 2007 to 2017, she took workshops with a local well-known artist. “I started taking classes (with the City of Laguna Beach) with Mike Hallinan. He was an exhibitor at the Sawdust for many years. He passed away last year. People don’t realize what a profound effect he had on his students. During the first class, I keep thinking ‘I don’t know if I can do this.’ Then he gave an assignment to draw a tree. He came around and said to me, ‘That’s a fabulous branch,’ and at that moment, I felt okay. I took classes with him for seven years. His critiques were so insightful. It’s a poignant feeling to be here, not far from his booth.”

Additionally, she took classes at LCAD – an evening class in 1998, a full semester in 2017, and summer classes in 2018 and 2019.

“There were times I felt resentful that my private time taking art classes was being sabotaged because of client needs, but then I decided to let it go, that it wasn’t meant to be at that time,” Joan says. “After I read Gail Sheehy’s book Passages, I realized that I could do the things I loved in sequence, and I didn’t have to do everything at the same time.

“We all have a dream, but we have no control over the timing,” she adds.

Eventually, however, the time came to retire and pursue her goal.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Known as a colorist, her seascapes, landscapes, and portraits are expressive and beautiful

“That was another lifetime,” she says. “I’m so proud of what I did in my career, but now I’m focused on art.

“I’m so grateful to other artists for their great tips and camaraderie. Painting is a solitary endeavor, so it’s wonderful to talk with fellow artists every day and become more integrated into Laguna’s artist community.”

Building up to the show sounds like a daunting process. “I dropped off my application in mid-April, and they announced the exhibitors on May 5,” Joan says.

“There were two months to get ready. It was a challenge, but I like to work. Being in the business mindset, I asked, ‘how can I get it done within this time window?’ The other artists have been so generous with their advice. They are happy to welcome newcomers.”

Being a newbie exhibitor at the Sawdust, she says, “I talked to seasoned exhibitors, and everyone has been so helpful. There were a lot of details – from buying the envelopes – to the greeting cards and the clear plastic bags – and labels for them.

“In addition to designing the booth – which consisted of two walls in a smaller location – with a woodworker, I was here physically learning. I worked with Dennis Shafer, who has built booths here before, on the layout. My husband Ed, who was an electrical engineer, did the lighting and became part of the process.

“He retired two years ago and is following his dream of being an actor.”

Visitors

Clearly, visitors are glad to be out and about.

“The layout of the grounds this year has produced a more inviting atmosphere,” says Joan. “People are excited and happy to be here.”

“I thought I’d only be here a half an hour, but I stayed much longer,” is a refrain she heard often.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Visitors stop by to chat

“The number one comment I get,” Joan says, “is ‘your work is so clean and serene, and I love the colors.

“I’m driven by color. I love color,” she says. “I take reality and make it stronger with color and intensify it. I usually work with one object or person and also iconic images. Visitors stop and look closely. I want them to be in the scene. Most have no people – like the Laguna Lifeguard Tower. I want viewers to have the sensation of being at the beach, a sense of bliss by projecting themselves into the painting, because no one else is there.”

Her work evolved over time. It began with vacations in Italy and Vietnam. “I started painting with more brushstrokes, and now the style is flatter with more about blocks of color,” she says.

Joan says that when she’s creating, she’s not overthinking, but considering if there’s balance – and that while one color leads to the next, it almost always leads to something unexpected. “I’m making decisions about everything and always thinking about the imagery.”

Several people have said that her work reminds them of Edward Hopper’s pieces.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Joan Gladstone

Visitors love Joan’s goats!

“I’m surprised at how many prints and greeting cards I’ve sold,” says Joan,

“But the biggest surprise is how much people love goats! I painted a whimsical painting, Laguna Goats, partly as a tribute to our hardworking goats and partly because they are so friendly and cute. Since I sold the original last year, I made Laguna Goat prints and cards. They’re big sellers! I’ve met people who grew up on farms, parents of girls who just got goats, people retiring to raise goats, and people from cities throughout California that use goats for weed abatement like we do here in Laguna.

“To have so many strangers compliment my work is the most uplifting experience I’ve had in my life.”

For a year and a half, she’s been a resident artist at Quorum Gallery, which is run by artists. “I’ve learned a lot,” she says.

More good news – “I’ve been asked for the first time to exhibit my work at Hilbert Museum of California Art in Orange on the Chapman College Campus – from August 20-November 18.”

Sawdust so far…

As of this past Sunday, Joan has sold five small oil paintings of colorful Adirondack chairs, three medium-sized paintings, and one large painting of the Laguna Lifeguard Tower.

“In addition,” she says, “I’ve sold more than 50 double-matted prints of my oil paintings and more than 300 greeting cards. I’ve gone through more than 1,000 business cards, too, so there’s potential to hear from visitors in the future. I didn’t know what to expect in my first summer at the Sawdust, so I’m thrilled with the response to my work.

“So many friends and family have been in my corner saying you need to be in the Sawdust.”

And now that she’s here, Joan says, “At this point, it’s an abundance of riches. I hope to paint forever.”

Stop by Joan’s booth - number 222.

The Sawdust is located at 935 Laguna Canyon Rd.

For more information about Joan’s work, go to www.joangladstone.com.

For more information about the Sawdust Festival, go to www.sawdustartfestival.org.