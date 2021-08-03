NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 62  |  August 3, 2021

Where’s Maggi Answer 080321

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

This week’s challenge proved to be challenging indeed. There were many wild guesses, and a few correct ones – thanks to Kathryn Delp Dew, Pat Carpenter, Susan Jouett, and Mark Dawson (very specifically he identified, “It runs from the end of Olive Street to the NW corner of the Bowl seating.” Bravo!). 

Thanks, everyone, for rising to the challenge and playing along! 

Check in on Friday for a new photo quiz.    

Where's Maggi 8 3 21

Click on photo for a larger image

“Mystery” pathway – leading from upper parking area, off High Drive, to the Irvine Bowl/Pageant amphitheater

 

