NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

82.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 62  |  August 3, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 080321

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

August 3, 2021

Westerlies make for a cool August ocean

Dennis 5The dreaded afternoon westerlies have been blowing with a vengeance as of late with velocities exceeding 15 mph or higher, so as a result, surface ocean temps have dropped to their lowest August levels in 11 years. The month of August normally sees the warmest ocean temps of the year at 70-72 degrees. Not since August of 2010, when temps plunged down into the mid-50s, have temps been so chilly.

The word derecho is Spanish for a long straight line. The word is also a meteorological term that was coined by early Spanish settlers to refer to a long line of severe weather that occasionally extended for hundreds of miles, advancing at speeds as high as 80 mph, bringing with it severe thunderstorms with torrential rains, intense lightning, large hail, and hurricane-force winds over the same area for hours on end. These severe storms appear to repeat themselves in a straight line like car after car on a train track. The straight-line winds can also produce violent tornadoes like the ones that hit eastern Pennsylvania last weekend. Normally only around one or two of them happen every year somewhere east of the Continental Divide. This most recent one formed in eastern Iowa, taking less than 24 hours to reach the mid-Atlantic Seaboard. That’s how fast these monsters travel!

Well, I guess our friend El Nino is still MIA, nowhere to be found, otherwise the water temps wouldn’t be mired in the high 50s and low 60s. Mexican hurricanes are not cooperating as any cyclone that does form proceeds to travel straight to the west and well out to sea, so we get nothing in the way of south swells. Now we’re up to Hurricane Hilda, but forget about any surf from her or the two new storms forming behind her for that matter, as they, too, are projected to move straight west way down there at latitude 15 degrees north. 

The way things have been since 2014, you could have a dozen storms in our swell window and we’d get nothing! Category 5 Hurricane Marie in late August of 2014 was our last significant swell producer. Historically, almost every year since I began keeping track of this stuff in 1958 has seen at least a couple of big Baja swells. From 1958 through 2014 there have been only three summers without at least one Baja swell of at least 6-8 ft and those were 1959, 1988, and 1991. From 2015 to the present there have been none.

Well, Stu, the Angels are two games under .500 and firmly locked in fourth place and 17 games out of first place, and upon Mike Trout’s return from the injured list since May, I don’t see that really making a big difference at all. Quite simply, Stu, they’re nothing more than a mediocre irrelevant ballclub once again. Oh, God, I wish Trout was playing for a winner! 

Oh, well, see y’all on Friday, ALOHA!

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.