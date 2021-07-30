Council approves Alta Laguna pickleball, street performer ordinance, Ocean Ave parking changes
By SARA HALL
A couple of interesting items were pulled from City Council’s consent calendar on Tuesday (July 27) that prompted discussion before the council unanimously supported items related to pickleball at Alta Laguna Park, street performers, and parking location changes.
The last consent calendar item the council discussed was “the big one,” as Mayor Bob Whalen described it, regarding the expansion of the pickleball program at Alta Laguna Park.
Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf pulled the item, noting that a number of people are interested in it and would like to comment.
Kempf, who plays pickleball herself (as she is unable to play tennis due to a shoulder injury), said she has seen some of the issues on the court firsthand. She pulled the item for discussion so they could determine how to best accommodate as many people as possible.
Council ultimately unanimously approved converting one tennis court at Alta Laguna Park into permanent pickleball courts in a configuration that maximizes court usage for pickleball play. Staff will meet with pickleball players and a contractor to discuss the optimal court layout and orientation.
The item also included a recommendation to maintain two temporary pickleball courts on a second tennis court at Alta Laguna Park, with dedicated pickleball hours consistent with those at Lang Park, and with tennis play allowed at all other times.
Through the action, council approved appropriating $17,000 from the park in lieu fund for associated conversion costs.
For the proposed permanent court, the nets would also be permanent and on the multi-use court, the nets would be the same temporary nets.
The proposed program, based on the Recreation Committee’s recommendation, is in response to an overwhelming number of requests from local residents, said Deputy Director of Public Works Michael Litschi.
Pickleball is a fast-growing sport with a lot of local participation, Litschi said.
Staff’s recommendation aims to grant that request for additional pickleball capacity while still maintaining a capacity for tennis courts in the city, he added.
Depending on the configuration, there could be up to five pickleball courts at Alta Laguna, while preserving four permanent tennis courts and one joint-use pickleball and tennis court.
The next step would be to meet with a contractor (who would do the restriping) and pickleball representatives out on site, Litschi said. They would discuss the pros and cons of two versus three courts, considering both the capacity potential and the sun exposure.
“Our goal is to maximize the number of courts we can provide, while still providing a positive playing experience,” Litschi said.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Pickleball players on the temporary courts at Alta Laguna Park
A number of pickleball players spoke during public comment and urged the council to approve the item, noting the sport’s growing popularity both locally and globally. A number of players said the sport is “addicting,” for people of all ages and abilities.
“It is highly addictive; I would caution you,” joked Roger Kempler, a Recreation Committee member and Top of the World resident.
Kempler said a lot of his TOW neighbors are driving to Lang where there are permanent courts. During his time on the Rec Committee, he’s learned more about the sport and how many locals love to play. He referenced some statistics shared at the last committee meeting detailing the growth.
In their 2020 Pickleball Participant Report (which includes data through 2019), the Sports & Fitness Industry Association reported pickleball currently had 3.46 million players in the U.S. About 1.3 million of those players are “core” players who play eight or more times a year.
According to the USA Pickleball Association, the national governing body for the sport, the Average Annual Growth Rate for all players from 2016 to 2019 was 7.2 percent, for a total growth rate of 23 percent over three years.
According to Tennis Industry Association and the USA Pickleball Association, the number of tennis players grew about 0.9 percent in 2020, while the number of pickleball players grew by about 21.3 percent.
But not everyone was totally on board with the added pickleball play. The key concerns were noise and parking.
A lot of people can be on the courts at the same time and striking the ball is loud, Jill Cooper said. When the players hit the ball, it’s more of a “pop” rather than just a “bounce.”
“I wouldn’t want to live up there and hear that noise,” she said. “It’s a smack.”
A few others mentioned the noise, noting that it was louder than tennis.
Councilmember George Weiss asked about sound panels to help mitigate the noise concerns.
Litschi said the panels would need to go around the entire space, which would partially block the air flow and light. They have pros and cons, he added. There are other noise mitigation solutions they could consider if it became a problem, he added.
Ultimately, Weiss and the other council members were in favor of the program overall.
“I think it’s great that everybody is enjoying this sport,” Weiss said.
It’s easily accessible to everyone, easy to play, and promotes health and community, he said.
Claudia Redfern said she’s been addicted to pickleball for about two and a half years.
She’s counted attendance at Lang for the past six weeks. On Tuesday, there were 32 people at Lang Park. According to her tracking calendar, there are usually 10 to 24 people play each day when the courts are dedicated for pickleball, with as many as 32 showing up last Sunday (July 11).
“You can see the need is there,” Redfern said.
Redfern recommended that court #4, adjacent to the bathroom on the north side, should be the permanent court. It would interfere the least with the tennis courts, she noted.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
The temporary pickleball courts at Alta Laguna Park
The biggest point of contention was the configuration of the new permanent courts.
Some didn’t think staff should determine the orientation of the courts based on the sun on any given day. The sun direction and orientation changes throughout the year, Redfern said.
“That’s what a visor is for,” Redfern said.
She suggested putting in three courts, not mercenarily considering the sun.
However, Kempler and others thought the better idea would be converting it into just two pickleball courts because of the sun issues.
Following the discussion with pickleball players, staff will meet with a contractor to finalize the cost estimate for court resurfacing and restriping, and will purchase permanent pickleball nets, additional court timers, and barrier nets for between the pickleball courts.
The Recreation Committee unanimously approved the proposal on July 12, with the hope that it will meet the demand for the increasingly popular sport and will help some of the conflict that’s happened between pickleball and tennis players.
The specifics on the new Alta Laguna pickleball program include whether or not the rules and signage at Alta Laguna will be the same as Lang (specifically about the open play/round-robin rules), and what the orientation of the proposed permanent courts at Alta Laguna will be (depending on orientation, it could be two or three).
At Lang, during the dedicated open play, or round-robin, hours, teams rotate in and out with winners playing a maximum of two games in a row (play to a score of 11) before they have to exit so new players can come on the court. Outside of those dedicated hours, the courts are first-come, first-served, with an hour time limit if people are waiting (people can play/win as many games as they can fit into that one hour).
Lang Park dedicated hours are Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon, and Sundays/holidays from 9 a.m. to noon.
The Recreation Committee and Laguna Beach City Council approved a Pilot Pickleball program which was implemented at Alta Laguna Park in 2018 that currently includes two multi-use pickleball courts on one tennis court (court #4) that are available to pickleball players Sundays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The court is used for tennis play at all other times.
Council members suggested looking into other locations for additional pickleball courts in the future, including Bluebird Park, the Act V parking lot (only in certain months), or the west end of Lang Park.
Kempler also invited the council members out to the committee’s special meeting on September 13 at 4:30 p.m. at Alta Laguna Park. The Recreation Committee is inviting residents, city leaders, and city staff to come and enjoy the park together, including playing pickleball. Regular business will still be conducted when the meeting officially starts at 6 p.m.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach
Staff identified six possible sites in downtown that would comply with the proposed street performer ordinance
Also during Tuesday’s consent calendar, council once again considered a street performer ordinance, which council unanimously approved after some discussion.
The ordinance was first heard and approved on June 15.
During the second reading on June 29, council unanimously agreed to continue the item so staff could return with more information on the geographic implications of the ordinance and a list identifying eligible sites in the downtown area. The discussion included some concern about the allowed locations under the new regulations and council wanted clarification before moving forward with the item.
Mayor Bob Whalen, who voted in support of the ordinance at the first hearing on June 15, made the motion for continuance on June 29.
He was concerned about the breadth and the lack of specificity, he explained at the time. He asked for a more detailed analysis of where they could and couldn’t set up, including maps.
On Tuesday, Whalen said all of his concerns had been addressed.
The ordinance defines the time, place, and manner of street performances within the city’s jurisdiction, including the Promenade on Forest.
Based on council direction, staff reviewed the downtown area, popular with musicians, and was able to identify at least six sites that would comply with the rules.
Staff will also post a draft of proposed educational outreach on the city’s website, so performers can better understand the different opportunities.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
The greeter, Michael Minutoli, waving to cars in Laguna Beach
Council again asked that “The Greeter,” Michael Minutoli, is not affected by this ordinance at his usual location at Brooks Street and South Coast Highway. He’s already the appropriate 10 feet away from the listed areas of concern, according to staff.
Weiss also mentioned certain retailers that want to keep the quiet space outside their businesses.
They can hear complaints and make adjustments accordingly, Poeschl said.
There was some discussion about limiting amplification, but that could be really restrictive for different forms of performances, like playing a keyboard.
Regulations include: Performances limited between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.; street performers cannot perform within 10 feet of a bus stop, street corner, marked pedestrian crosswalk, business entrance and driveways, or residential entrance; not allowing the reduction of the sidewalk to less than four feet or building a stage or props that could cause a hazard; and performances may not utilize any public benches, waste receptacles, or other street furniture.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Council approved some parking changes on Ocean Avenue
On Tuesday’s consent calendar, council also unanimously approved several resolutions (all under one item) amending parking locations at certain areas on South Coast Highway and Ocean Avenue.
The vote approved temporary actions Public Works Director Mark McAvoy directed his staff to implement recently related to parking on Ocean Avenue and South Coast Highway.
“With the impact of parking and it being the summer season, I didn’t wait for the full process of going back through the PTC and to council, I wanted to get it done a little more quickly and there was a request from a local business to do that,” McAvoy said.
The three approved resolutions:
--Establish metered parking and removing loading zones at 184 S Coast Hwy.
--Establish a 30-minute parking space at 180 S Coast Hwy.
--Establish a temporary 20-minute loading zone on Ocean Avenue, adjacent to 204 S Coast Hwy.
A request was received by an adjacent business owner to eliminate two three-minute parking loading zoning spaces in front of 184 S Coast Hwy and to add one 30-minute space.
The white spaces were installed in 2019 to help with the busy times at Starbucks, McAvoy said, and are no longer necessary since the location has closed.
There was no green limited time parking along the block so they added the 30-minute parking space at 180 S Coast Hwy, which could benefit nearby businesses, McAvoy explained.
The request for a 20-minute loading zone on Ocean Avenue was to offset the loss of the loading zone between 176 S Coast Hwy and 222 Ocean Ave that is currently occupied by a dining parklet.
They relocated the loading zone temporarily, so long as the parklet is there, to the opposite side of Ocean Avenue, McAvoy explained.
Parklets are allowed with temporary use permits under the Outdoor Dining & Retail Display, and Temporary Signage Policy, which council established in an effort to support businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Permits granted under the policy run through December 31.
Several public speakers at the June 29 council meeting requested the parklets be reconsidered or removed, specifically noting that one completely blocks the yellow curbed unloading/loading zone in front of the World Newsstand. Shop owner Heidi Miller said she had to close the newsstand primarily because the loading zone was removed.
The yellow space is for the loading and unloading of passengers and freight, McAvoy noted.
“As a practical matter, it’s hard to enforce that if people do stop and run in to a store, that can happen” McAvoy said. “But the purpose of it is for loading and unloading.”