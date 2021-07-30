NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 61  |  July 30, 2021

Laguna Playhouse announces its 100th season 073021

Laguna Playhouse announces its 100th season of shows – a century of theatrical artistry

Laguna Playhouse is thrilled to announce its doors will open after a too-long 18 months, so they can (finally!) celebrate their 100th year of creating exceptional theatre in one of Southern California’s most beautiful and vibrant communities. 

Comments Executive Director Ellen Richard and Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham, “We cannot wait to welcome you, our subscribers, and audiences back to the Laguna Playhouse after this unprecedented intermission. It may have been delayed, but we are going to celebrate our 100th season in style with shows that are uplifting, hilarious, and life-affirming!” 

The Playhouse’s 100th season begins with Denny and the Dreamers singing all your favorite 1960s songs in the smash-hit, jukebox musical Sh-Boom! Life Could Be A Dream; followed by the heart-warming musical drama, based on the hit film, The Spitfire Grill; then Ella Fitzgerald will take the stage in First Lady of Song: Alexis J. Roston Sings Ella Fitzgerald; next is a play you’ll find almost perfect as you experience the funny and heartwarming, Almost, Maine; the summer will bring the musicals you are going to dance in the aisles to, starting with the infectious songs of the Bee Gees in Saturday Night Fever; and the Playhouse will complete its season with the exhilarating Xanadu! It is a season worth the wait and a spectacular way to welcome you back to the Laguna Playhouse.

Sh-Boom! Life Could Be A Dream October 13-31, 2021

Take a trip to Springfield and meet the Crooning Crabcakes as they prepare to enter the Big Whopper Radio contest and realize their dreams of making it to the big time! The 60s hits say it all: “Fools Fall in Love,” “Tears on my Pillow,” “Runaround Sue,” “Earth Angel,” “Stay,” “Unchained Melody,” “Lonely Teardrops,” and “The Glory of Love.” This delightful, award-winning jukebox musical, written and created by Roger Bean (The Marvelous Wonderettes), will leave you laughing, singing, and cheering – let’s hear it for the boys!

The Spitfire Grill – January 26-February 13, 2022 

Run away to a small town where they “roll the streets up at night” and find yourself in a café that serves up a soul-stirring story with a strong cup of joe. This joyous musical bubbles over with toe-tapping fun and soaring, heart-felt melodies – and is proof that a new beginning is as close as your own back porch.   

The music and book are by James Valcq, the lyrics and book are by Fred Alley, and it is based on the film by Lee David Zlotoff

Laguna Playhouse Ella

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Artists Lounge Live

Alexis J. Roston stars in “First Lady Of Song: Alexis J. Roston Sings Ella Fitzgerald”  

First Lady Of Song: Alexis J. Roston Sings Ella Fitzgerald – March 2-20, 2022

Presented by Artists Lounge Live, award-winner Alexis J. Roston salutes America’s favorite jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald. Roston is known for her mesmerizing star turn as Billie Holiday in multiple productions of Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill, earning Chicago’s Jeff Award and Black Theatre Alliance Award. In a spellbinding concert performance, Roston effortlessly emits the sultry swing and playful joy that made Ella an American treasure. 

Almost, Maine – April 20-May 8, 2022 

Written by John Cariani. Propelled by the mystical energy of the aurora borealis and populated with characters who are humorous, plain-spoken, thoughtful, and sincere, Almost, Maine is a series of loosely connected tales about love, each with a compelling couple at its center, each with its own touch of sorcery. Strangers become friends, friends become lovers, and lovers turn into strangers. On one cold and magical winter night, the citizens of Almost experience the life-altering power of the human heart.

Another Spectacular Show! TBA – May 25-June 12, 2022 

The Playhouse is working hard to find the perfect show to fit into this special season. 

Saturday Night FeverJune 29-July 17, 2022 

Tony Manero doesn’t have much going for him during the weekdays. On the weekends, however, he is the king of the dance floor at the local disco where he and his friends go to dance the night away. When a big dance competition is announced, he wrangles the beautiful and talented Stephanie to be his partner. As the two train for the big night, they start to fall for each other as well. Packed with disco classics including the Bee Gees’ hits “Stayin’ Alive,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “Night Fever,” “Tragedy” and “More Than A Woman,” the musical is filled with explosive energy and sensational choreography.

The show is based on the Paramount/RSO Picture, based on a story by Nik Cohn, the screenplay is by Norman Wexler, stage adaption is by Nan Knighton, and it features songs by The Bee Gees.

Xanadu August 3-21, 2022 

Xanadu follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, Calif., in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time – the first Roller Disco. (Hey, it’s 1980!) But, when Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation.

The book is by Douglas Carter Beane; music and lyrics are by Jeff Lynne and John Farrar.

Subscriptions to the 100th Anniversary Season are now available. Seven-play season tickets range from $268-$408 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.comor by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787).                                                                                                                   

The box office is open Mondays through Saturdays from 12 to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (The box office will open in September and will be open until showtime on performance days).

Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Rd. 

Laguna Playhouse COVID-19 protocols: Laguna Playhouse will offer both vaccination-only and open-to-all performances this season. The first two weeks of each run will be for fully vaccinated patrons only, followed by a week of open performances for all audiences. Subscribers who would like to move to a week that better serves their needs can do so. Any additional protocol will depend, of course, on governmental regulations.

 

