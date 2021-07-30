NewLeftHeader

 July 30, 2021

Laguna Art-A-Fair’s summer 073021

Laguna Art-A-Fair’s summer Sip & Pour and other daily workshops unlock both the inner-artist and the inner-child

By MARRIE STONE

“If you made it through kindergarten, you can do this,” says acrylic pour instructor Emilee Reed. Laguna Art-A-Fair’s last scheduled Sip & Pour of the season happens this Friday evening, July 30th, at 4:15 p.m. Participants will be given two canvases and a drink voucher for a glass of wine. Aprons are provided and casual clothing is encouraged because things are about to get messy…and fun. 

Laguna Art A Fair workshop group

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Barbara Palmer Davis

Instructor Emilee Reed guides participants Pennilee Fallow, Kelli Amador, Mark Amador, Geri Medway, Richard Jenkins, and Lorna Jenkins at a July Sip & Pour event

Using metal chains, inflated balloons, egg cartons, ice cube trays, bubble wrap, and anything else Reed can conjure – and her imagination is active! – participants will produce two different acrylic pours. Swipe, smash, pull, or pour the paint, and every creation will look unique. 

“I get most of my tools at the hardware store,” says Reed. “I see something and think, ‘What if I tried that?’” Reed even adds silicone to the paint to create bubbles in the image which burst when the paint is spread. “It almost paints itself,” says Reed. “There’s no limit to the things you can do.” The effects are spectacular.

Laguna Art A Fair workshop pour

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Emilee Reed

An example of one of the pieces produced in the acrylic pour workshop

Originally a watercolor artist whose work is on display in local galleries and the Art-A-Fair, Reed discovered acrylic pours more recently. “Pour painting allows me to loosen up in a way much different than my watercolor style,” she says. “Paint flow and canvas manipulation combine to create endless unique and exciting design possibilities.” 

Although Friday evening’s event is the last scheduled Sip & Pour this season, additional August dates may be announced depending on participation and interest. 

Laguna Art A Fair workshop Emilee

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Barbara Palmer David

Instructor Emilee Reed begins her acrylic pour

For those more attracted to pouring paint than sipping wine, acrylic pour workshops are offered every Thursday and Friday afternoon on the Art-A-Fair grounds. Reed teaches the Friday class through August 27, introducing a different pour technique each week, ensuring no two classes will be the same. Barbara Palmer-Davis teaches on Thursday afternoons through September 2. Each class is limited to six participants, so students are guaranteed personal attention. “Look forward to controlling the uncontrollable and celebrating the unexpected,” Palmer-Davis says. 

