NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

75.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 61  |  July 30, 2021

Festival artists paint platters 073021

Festival artists paint platters at Collector’s Night on Saturday

A special ceramic glazing demonstration will be presented at the Festival of Arts on Saturday, July 31 from 8:30-10:30 p.m. during the Collector’s Night events. Visitors to the art center will enjoy watching 12 exhibitors paint signature designs on ceramic platters. 

“It’s the first time I’ve ever done this,” said textile artist Lisa Kijack, known for her vintage neon sign-themed quilts. “I’m deciding between a neon star and an ‘eat’ sign from a diner,” she said.

Festival artists group

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Cheryl Walsh

Platter artists and event supporters

Other artists stepping out of their comfort zone include wildlife illustrator Ray Brown, who will use both wax and underglaze pencils in creating his piece featuring swallows. Scratchboard artist Maaria Kader will do a platter in black and white – her signature palette – and printmaker Vinita Voogd will do a design inspired by a topographical map of Laguna Beach. 

“I’m sure you’ll all do a great job,” said Bryan Vansell, owner of Laguna Clay Company, who furnished the materials. Additional artists include Paul Bond, Bruce Burr, Kate Cohen, Monica Edwards, Brian Giberson, Mark Jacobucci, Yuri Kuznetsov, and Anthony Salvo. The fired platters will be available alongside the Art-To-Go display in late-August.

Festival artists Mike

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Cheryl Walsh

Mike Tauber explains the glazing prosess to platter artists

Collector’s Night is an all-new nighttime experience at Festival of Arts, featuring pop-up art performances, a make-your-mark graffiti wall, a mystery mural in progress, a strike-a-pose conga line photo activity, an opportunity drawing to win $250 in “Buyers Bucks,” and much more. 

Collector’s Night is free with regular Festival admission. It is presented by The Artists Fund with support from the Festival of Arts and Laguna Clay Company. 

For more information, visit www.theartistsfund-foa.org or call (949) 612-1949. 

The Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Rd.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.