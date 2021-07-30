NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 61  |  July 30, 2021

Obituary

Carol Suess 

August 22, 1943 - July 22, 2021

Carol Suess closeup

Carol Suess 

Irene Carol Suess, age 77, passed away on July 22, 2021, in Dana Point.

She was born in Detroit on August 22, 1943, and spent her early years in Southfield, Mich. Before coming to California, Irene attended the University of Michigan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Irma (Hartung) Suess. 

As an artist and jeweler, Irene was involved in many area art shows. 

However, she was most well-known at the Sawdust Festival in Laguna Beach – being a part of the Festival from 1968-2019. Her jewelry could be found at art galleries across the Southwest. 

Services are private. Donations in memory of Irene may be sent to the Sawdust Artists’ Benevolence Fund, 935 Laguna Canyon Rd, Laguna Beach, CA 92651, or you may donate online at www.sawdustartfestival.org/donate/funds-scholarships.

 

