NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

75.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 61  |  July 30, 2021

Rep. Steel introduces resolution 073021

Rep. Steel introduces resolution to designate August 24 as “Kobe Bryant Day”

Rep. Michelle Steel (CA-48) announced the introduction of a congressional resolution to designate August 24, 2021, as “Kobe Bryant Day,” in honor of the basketball legend who tragically passed away last year. Bryant was a Newport Beach resident and lived in the 48th Congressional District with his family. The date August 24 honors Bryant’s two numbers during his 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, No. 8 and No. 24.

Rep. Steel with Bryant jersey

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the Office of Rep. Michelle Steel

Rep. Steel before introducing the Kobe Bryant resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives

“Kobe Bryant used his platform to inspire millions and help kids around the world achieve success and strive for greatness. On August 24, we should remember Kobe, celebrate his life, and encourage the next generation to dream big just like Kobe did,” said Rep. Steel.

Last year as Chair of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, Rep. Steel led an effort to pass a similar resolution in honor of Bryant. You can view a copy of the resolution here.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.