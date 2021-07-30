NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 61  |  July 30, 2021

Laguna Beach Seniors nonprofit awarded 073021

Laguna Beach Seniors nonprofit awarded Festival of Arts Foundation grant

Gallery Q at The Susi Q was awarded a $2,000 grant from the Festival of Arts Foundation to showcase the work of emerging, semi-professional, and professional artists in Laguna Beach and surrounding Orange County.

“We are so pleased to continue our partnership with the Festival of Arts to encourage the work of our community’s many gifted artists, and grateful for this important show of support,” said Susi Q Executive Director, Nadia Babayi. Normally holding five exhibits annually, Gallery Q didn’t let the isolation of the pandemic hinder artistic expression. Gallery Q’s first of five virtual shows went live in June 2020 and showcased 85 pieces of artwork by over 50 participating artists.

Exhibits are organized by Gallery Q art director Bill Atkins and arts coordinator Judy Baker, and feature a wide selection of paintings, textiles, photography, ceramics, digital, and mixed media. Much of the art displayed is for sale, with a portion of the proceeds subsidizing the Susi Q arts budget.

Barring any future pandemic restrictions, Gallery Q has announced its first exhibit returning this August to the Susi Q Senior Center – Harmonious Diversity.

Adds Baker, “Gallery Q started out as an informal showcase, but it’s become much more, thanks to the support of the Festival of Arts Foundation and a limited amount of donors.” 

For more information about Gallery Q and Laguna Beach Seniors at The Susi Q, visit www.thesusiq.org or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

