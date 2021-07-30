NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

75.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 61  |  July 30, 2021

BBB Pacific Southwest seeks ethical essays 073021

BBB Pacific Southwest seeks ethical essays for student scholarship contest

Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest (BBB) is offering up $5,000 in scholarships to high school students in graduating classes 2022-2025, residing in Orange County. 

The Ethical Torch Essay Scholarship Contest requires students to submit a 400-word or less essay on the topic of “The Importance of Ethics and Integrity in the Community.” There is no cost to enter.

“At Better Business Bureau we believe it is never too early to introduce and emphasize the importance of ethics. In high school, students begin to face ethical decisions that will impact the rest of their lives. The honorees will serve as role models whose moral compass not only guides their actions, but also influences those around them,” said Matthew Fehling, President/CEO of BBB Pacific Southwest.

The deadline to submit applications is September 1. Five scholarships will be awarded in the amounts of $500, $750, $1,000, $1,250, and $1,500 to help students pay for college tuition and expenses. Winners will be recognized at the annual Torch Awards for Ethics celebration on October 20. 

BBB’s scholarship contest is part of the 2021 Torch Awards for Ethics which honors companies that demonstrate ethical business practices throughout operations, internally and to consumers. Companies interested in sponsoring or making a donation to the scholarship program can contact Faustine Chan at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Applications are accepted at the link here. To request a paper application or for more details, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

BBB encourages businesses to operate with integrity, and helps consumers make wise marketplace decisions. BBB’s innovative approach to business growth provides the tools that companies and entrepreneurs need to build better businesses.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.