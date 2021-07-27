NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 60  |  July 27, 2021

Laguna Live! announces upcoming 072721

Laguna Live! announces upcoming in-person events

Laguna Live! is delighted to welcome the legendary Jack Tempchin and Alfred Johnson along with an in-person audience to the nonprofit’s upcoming Beth’s Tuesdays. The event will take place on Tuesday, Aug 3 at 7 p.m. at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center. Tickets are $10 in advance ($15 at the door) and can be purchased at www.lagunalive.org.

Jack Tempchin is a legendary hit songwriter, whose compositions “Peaceful Easy Feeling” and “Already Gone” are synonymous with the Southern California sound. 

Alfred Johnson is a highly regarded singer/songwriter and funky piano player. He is considered by some as one of this century’s most animated and original songwriters.

The show can also be viewed virtually, starting at 7 p.m., on the Laguna Beach Live! Facebook page, YouTube channel, or at www.lagunalive.com after the concert. 

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is located at 235 Forest Ave.

On Wednesday, July 28 at 5:30 p.m., Laguna Live! presents the Miskey Mountain Boys for a free concert Live! on the Green at the Festival of Arts. 

The Miskey Mountain Boys fuse elements of Jazz, classical, and swing music with traditional bluegrass to serve up a heaping helping of top-notch musicianship. There is no reserved seating, but you are welcome to come early and hold a table if one person is present. For more tips and information, visit www.foapom.com

The Festival of Arts is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Rd.

 

