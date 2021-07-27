NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 60  |  July 27, 2021

Laguna Beach – A Look Back 072721

Laguna Beach – A Look Back

By Dr. Gregg DeNicola, Laguna Beach Historical Society

A bungalow on Ocean Avenue was built for the Murphy family in 1923. It is listed in the city’s historical inventory (Murphy-Smith Bungalow) and is described as “a builder’s bungalow with a box plan, multi-gabled roof, and clapboard siding. Wide wood posts support the porch gable. The main door has side light windows and French doors open onto the bedroom.”

Laguna Beach A LooK Back 7 27 21 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LB Historical Society

Hanging out in the old bungalow back yard, owner Blanche Clapp Smith (on right) and her niece Bernice Clapp

In 1935, Lottie Evaline Clapp, known as Eva, who owned a boarding house across the street, purchased the bungalow and later sold it to her daughter, Blanche Clapp. During WWII, Blanche would rent out one of the bedrooms to service personnel and their wives. She married in the early 1950s, becoming Blanche Clapp Smith. Mr. and Mrs. Smith moved to Los Angeles but returned to their Laguna Beach bungalow in 1953 when Mr. Smith become ill. Mrs. Smith was a familiar figure, often seen working in her garden and sweeping the porch and was known for her daily walks to Main Beach. She lived in the house until her death in 1991 (born in 1901).

Laguna Beach A LooK Back 7 27 21 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LB Historical Society

The Murphy-Smith Bungalow, located at 278 Ocean Ave, is home to the Laguna Beach Historical Society

The Murphy-Smith Bungalow is now owned by Wells Fargo Bank, which generously leases it to the Laguna Beach Historical Society for a nominal amount.

Laguna Beach memorabilia is on display, which is decorated in the style of a 1920s beach cottage.

The bungalow is now reopened and free to all visitors. It is open Fridays and Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. Stop by and visit one of the Laguna Beach Historical Society’s docents, become a Historical Society member, or volunteer to become a docent!

• • •

Laguna Beach Historical Society is located at 278 Ocean Ave. For more information, call (949) 497-6834 or visit www.lagunabeachhistory.org.

 

