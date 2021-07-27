Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach invites community to join the Ziomek Challenge

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has one main goal – to help young people thrive. To support its mission, Joe Ziomek has invested $100,000 as a challenge gift for social impact promoting inclusion, diversity, equity, and access, establishing the Ziomek I.D.E.A initiative.

Alumnus Joe Ziomek, who recently retired from a busy financial advisor role, has had time to contemplate how the Club’s programs and leadership shaped his life perspective, enhanced his self-esteem, and provided inspiration which led to his business success.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Joe Ziomek and Gwen Basemen

“I knew I wanted to leave a legacy in Laguna Beach. A community that has so much and has given so much to me.” Ziomek notes. “I not only want to share with those that are less fortunate but inspire others to do the same. What better way to do that than to give to the youth organization that had the biggest impact on my life and have them carry on my life’s work.”

Joe Ziomek’s legacy investment is for the future of young people who face systemic obstacles beyond their control. In alignment with Laguna Beach’s quest for unity and diversity, leaders like Joe Ziomek have partnered with other local entities to support students in Laguna Beach and its surrounding lower-income communities.

“There are huge deficits in financial literacy among communities not only across the U.S. but just here, in south Orange County. To have equity you must have financial education. This education is not equally distributed nor accessible for many.” Ziomek passionately explains. “When I learned the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach was expanding to serve the Saddleback Valley community, it was serendipitous. This is when the Ziomek I.D.E.A. Initiative was born.”

Funding will be provided to Saddleback Valley communities to serve children and families who are experiencing economic challenges, food insecurity, unstable housing, health disparities, education gaps, gang violence, discrimination, and racism.

Additionally, some funding will be directed to promote integration between Title 1 School students in other areas with Laguna Beach teens.

It is Ziomek’s hope that his gift will inspire others to invest in our future generations through the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, whose programming helps to even the playing field for underserved youth.

To maximize the gift match, the Club is now challenged to raise $100,000 from local partners to this I.D.E.A. Initiative.

Although Ziomek feels grateful for the many luxuries and financial abundance is his life, he realizes that beautiful homes, travel, and material objects mean little in comparison to helping others – especially our future generations. In partnership with the Club, he is dedicated to helping ensure safety, health, dignity, and equity for every child.

Together, the community can help break down barriers and inspire hope so all children may develop the resiliency required to be their best and thrive. All citizens positioned to help are invited to join in this effort.

To get involved, contact Chief Relationship Officer Michelle Highberg at [email protected] or (949) 715-7918.

Laguna native Lenelle releases Fragments of My Mind album

Lenelle’s (Hamil) highly anticipated third album and first professional studio album, Fragments of My Mind, has been released and is now available on platforms including Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, YouTube, iTunes, and TikTok. Renowned producer and multi-instrumentalist Jai Vatuk helped Lenelle bring her musical vision to life on the digital EP with his production expertise.

When live musical performances came to a halt during the COVID-19 lockdowns, Lenelle embarked on a 15-month journey that led to the recording of the singer-songwriter’s favorite original songs. Vatuk, who currently tours with top musician Tyler Childers and formerly toured with Michael Franté, became available to collaborate and the project took off.

A Laguna Beach native and graduate of Laguna Beach High School, Lenelle combines her love of music with the written word in her original tracks that take on a “Norah Jones meets Chrissie Hynde quality” with soulful, edgy vocals coupled with strong melodies.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna’s Lenelle has released her new album, “Fragments of My Mind”

“I had been wanting to record this album for a long time, then this opportunity arose,” Lenelle said. “The best part of making this album was being able to record my vocals at home. Jai Vatuk is based out of the Bay Area, and everything was on lockdown, so I would send him the chord charts and live video performances of me singing and playing acoustic guitar.”

Vatuk compiled tracks and played all the instruments on each song (except for Latin-inspired track “Abrázame” on which Michael Blankenship contributed the piano), then sent them back to Lenelle to record the vocals in her home studio. The album was mastered by Justin Weis at Trakworx.

“My favorite track on the completed album changes daily, but today I would have to say my song ‘Sorry’ is my favorite,” Lenelle said. “I had previously considered it a B-side, however, Jai’s composition has given it a distinguishing, almost eerie vibe that really works. This is a great example how Jai really understood my vision as a songwriter.”

Fragments of My Mind crosses several different musical genres and shows Lenelle’s diversity as an artist. “Riptide” and “Illusion” showcase rock and roll standards, and “Don’t Throw Stones” and “Under My Skin” present a classic singer/songwriter style, while “Abrázame” has a bossa nova flare.

Lenelle is currently performing in and around Orange County solo or with her band. On July 14, Lenelle conducted an in-studio interview on KX FM with host and fellow musician Tommy Benson and several singles from her album made their radio debut.

To listen to Lenelle’s Fragments of My Mind album on your choice of platforms, visit https://lenelle.hearnow.com.

For more information, visit www.lenelle.com of follow Lenelle on Instagram @lenellemusic.

Nominate a Laguna Playhouse legend!

Stu News is partnering with Laguna Playhouse to help recognize Laguna Playhouse Legends. In honor of the Playhouse’s 100th Anniversary, the Playhouse has been honoring those people who have made significant contributions.

Today we recognize the Management and Artistic teams, as well as those behind the scenes who have kept the theatre running – including Hap Graham and Doug Rowe, who both served in various Managing and Artistic Director positions twice.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Wally Ziegler

Doug remained the Artistic Director through the 1990s, when he was replaced by Andy Barnicle, who partnered with Richard Stein and Karen Wood, who each served as the Executive Directors.

Behind the scenes, Jody Upham Billings, Connie Morthland, Marthella Randall, Miki Young, and Lila Zali each made significant contributions to the Playhouse’s day-to-day operations.

And a special shout out to everyone’s favorite House Manager, Wally Ziegler (and his pup Tamzin), who have been heading the Front of House for over 30 years!

Find out who else has been recognized at https://lagunaplayhouse.com/about-us/laguna-legends/ and let Laguna Playhouse know you want to see recognized. And check back next week as we highlight some more Laguna Playhouse Legends.

Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival returns to town October 2021

After over a year without large events, nonprofit organizations KX FM and the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce are excited to announce the return of The Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival to be held Thursday, Oct 14, 2021.

General admission and VIP tickets went on sale June 4 at www.tasteoflagunabeach.com. More than 40 local restaurants and award-winning chefs will showcase their most popular menu items, signature recipes, and specialty dishes, and live music will be performed at the Festival of Arts grounds. The event is open to both locals and visitors. It will include a silent auction and a competition between participating restaurants and chefs.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

2019 Taste of Laguna fun with The Cliff

The 2021 event will be the second time combining the Chamber’s The Taste of Laguna with the annual concert hosted by KX FM. Canceled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, the return of The Taste embraces a growing figurative and literal appetite for food, music, and community togetherness that promises not to disappoint.

KX FM broadcasts from Pacific Coast Highway on 104.7 FM and streams to audiences around the world at www.kxfmradio.org or via the KX FM app. KX FM is the home of generational alt-rock, as well as an eclectic mix of music, informative talk, and local entertainment. The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce drives economic prosperity and quality of life for the community of Laguna Beach by being the voice of business, promoting collaboration, and helping members grow their business.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

(L-R) Nancy Pooley, Dave Csira, Stacia Stabler, and Suzanne Taylor

Both nonprofit organizations boast new female leadership this year with decades of combined event production experience. Chamber President and CEO Sandy Morales previously produced The Taste of Anaheim for 10 years while working for the Anaheim Chamber. “We are excited to bring back The Taste to our community, showcasing our amazing restaurants here in Laguna Beach! Partnering with KX FM has only enhanced this annual event with live music and dancing, and we plan to show everyone a good time,” said Morales.

KX FM General Manager Alyssa Hayek is excited for the uniqueness of 2021’s event. “We have such a diverse community of restaurants here in Laguna Beach that allows The Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival to be unique each and every year. This year we decided to take a global approach to The Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival since so many of us have been unable to travel. We are able to showcase the diversity of the restaurants that are in Laguna Beach and pair them with music that compliments the cuisine. This way you can feel transported as you eat delicious food without ever leaving Laguna,” Hayek said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Wine Gallery sharing tasty treats in 2019

General admission tickets are $85 with entrance at 6 p.m. Limited VIP tickets are available for $150, which includes one-hour early entry (5 p.m.), two drink tickets, a private bar, and lounge area. Food is included in the ticket price. Drink tickets will be available for purchase inside festival grounds, with several bar locations throughout the event.

More information and tickets can be found at www.tasteoflagunabeach.com.

Pageant of the Masters invites community to give the gift of living pictures to local charitable organizations

Pageant of the Masters at Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach is proud to once again provide the opportunity for patrons to gift tickets to the world-famous performance of “living pictures” with the Masters at Giving program. Since 2011, the Masters at Giving program has donated over 14,000 Pageant tickets to charitable organizations in the Southern California area.

“Our Masters at Giving program provides a memorable evening to charities and nonprofit groups who might not otherwise experience the Pageant of the Masters,” shared Sharbie Higuchi, Director of Marketing & PR, Festival of Arts. “This year, our list of charitable organizations includes COVID-19 frontline responders, senior centers, at-risk youth, veterans’ groups, art students, outreach organizations, military families, food banks, and mentoring programs.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Dean Peterson (rest in peace), Dave Connell (rest in peace), and Richard Moore – American Legion

Masters at Giving offers the opportunity to give a group of tickets to charitable organizations in the Director’s Tier side section of the Irvine Bowl. Tickets are $40 each and will also admit the group to the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show all summer long. Give the gift of an unforgettable experience at the 2021 performance of Made in America: Trailblazing Artists and Their Stories today by visiting http://www.foapom.com/support/masters-at-giving/.

“We would like to thank past contributors who have provided tickets to these nonprofit and charitable associations,” added Higuchi. “Everyone should be able to reconnect and immerse themselves with the arts, and with the help of our patrons and donors we can make this possible this summer.”

The Festival of Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, IRS Tax ID 95-1964772. Donations are used to support the arts and are fully tax deductible.

The 2021 Pageant of the Masters runs July 7-September 3, 2021. Tickets start at $30 per person. A Pageant ticket is also a season pass to the 2021 Festival of Arts Fine Art Show, which will take place July 5-September 3, 2021.

For more information, ticket policies, and to purchase tickets, visit www.PageantTickets.com or call (800) 487-3378.

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming back visitors with their June program of events. For more information, visit

www.crystalcovestatepark.org

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy Instagram

Summer is an exciting time to learn about our local nature. Join a park naturalist on a Family Nature Hike at Crystal Cove State Park on Wednesday, July 28 at a.m. to learn about the plants and animals living in the park. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at School-State Park stoplight, follow the signs to the Campground/Moro day use.) $15 day-use fee.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy Instagram

Explore Crystal Cove State Park at your own pace. Head out on the Environmental Study Loop Trail or into Moro Canyon with self-guided activities on this Family Fun Morning on Friday, July 30 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Look for animal evidence, smell local plants, and listen for bird songs while learning about the natural resources in the park. Meet a park naturalist to pick up your adventure goodies at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at School-State Park stoplight, follow signs towards the

campground). $15 day use fee.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Crystal Cove is a great spot to look for resident dolphins, migrating gray whales and birds just passing by the coastline. Join a park naturalist for a Whale & Wildlife “Twalk” on Saturday, July 31 at 9 a.m. and learn some fun facts about the coastal creatures while walking the bluff trail and scanning the ocean at each overlook. Meet at Pelican Point lot #4. (PCH coastward at Newport Coast and left at the kiosk to the last lot). $15 day-use fee.

Note: For all events, activities are free (unless a cost is listed). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).